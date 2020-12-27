In Red River Valley football, it’s a battle for every single yard. However, Will Grider — Rivercrest’s senior dual-threat quarterback — moved the ball at a rate that was simply astonishing.
In 2020, Grider finished with truly jaw-dropping numbers. He racked up 1,189 passing yards and an even 1,000 rushing yards over the course of the season. He also managed to score 36 touchdowns on the season, which he came by in nearly equal measures passing and running.
Throughout the Red River Valley, teams have a tendency to turn to the ground game for the vast majority of their offensive attack, only turning to the air when absolutely necessary or simply every so often to keep opposing defenses honest. That was not the case with Grider and his Rebels; he looked to throw the ball with abandon and was able to be incredibly efficient while doing so.
“Our offense can really lean either way,” Rivercrest head coach Lance Connot said. “We want to play into what we do best, and this year we knew Will could really throw the ball and it’s the best receiving corps I’ve had here at Rivercrest too. And on top of that, we knew Will could also run the ball exceptionally well. So we were blessed with a lot of options this year.”
If a person unfamiliar with Rebel football watched Grider play, they would likely understandably assume he’d spent most of his high school career under center. That’s not the case at all. Up until the start of this season, Grider played primarily as a running back and receiver for Rivercrest. In fact, coming into this year he hadn’t played quarterback at a competitive level since he was a third-grader — his very first year playing football.
“It’s kind of fitting, I think,” Grider said with a laugh. “The first position I ever played was quarterback, and the last position I played was quarterback.”
And if taking over the most intricate position on the field after not having played it for a decade isn’t difficult enough, Grider had the added stress of filling the shoes of former Rebel Devon Womack: last year’s All-RRV co-MVP and one of the area’s best players of the last several years.
Grider said that though he felt the pressure to play well for his teammates, coaches and community at large, he tried not to let the shadow of his predecessor add to that pressure. It was a bit easier to do so, he said, with the help and friendship of Womack himself.
“You only get a player like Devon every so often, and he was incredible,” Grider said. “But also there wasn’t really any pressure for me to live up to that. He supported me and helped me.
“I understood that it didn’t matter whether I was better than Devon or if he was better than me. All that mattered was that we were better than the team we were playing on Friday night.”
“Will is a laid-back, calm guy,” Connot added. “He’s not the type of player to let that pressure get to him.”
To make sure he was up to the task of stepping into the quarterback spot, Grider worked tirelessly to improve his fundamentals and game awareness.
“I could feel myself get better as the season went on,” Grider said. “It was really rewarding to know that my hard work was paying off that way.”
On the field, Grider possesses an absolute cannon for an arm, laser-focus precision with his passes, and the speed and agility to scramble in the pocket or bust out big runs downfield. However, Grider says a lot of his success is owed to his teammates.
“To be a good quarterback, you need to have good receivers,” Grider said. “And my receivers are excellent.”
Over the course of the season, Grider connected with his primary trio of receivers — Bradyn English, Christopher Randolph and Zachariah Lane — 113 times.
One of his most masterful performances of the year came in a win over Celeste. He totaled 323 yards of offense through the air and ground combined, and also scored an astounding six touchdowns. However, when reflecting on Grider’s magnificent season, one game that sticks out in his mind was one that came in a losing effort.
“When I think of the season Will had, one game that sticks with me is the Harleton loss,” Connot said. “We had some injuries that game, we weren’t at full strength and some other things just weren’t going our way. But he kind of put the whole team on his back and willed us into a position where we could’ve won it late in the game.”
Grider’s dominating performance over the course of the season has etched his name in the annals of Rivercrest football history. Connot said his season ranks among the very best statistical years any Rivercrest quarterback has had.
Looking back at his time playing for the Rebels, Grider said he’ll always remember the atmosphere and devotion the Rebel faithful brought to Rivercrest football games.
“It’s been the time of my life playing for Rivercrest,” he said. “The fans are amazing and the atmosphere here is just different. I can’t even describe it.”
