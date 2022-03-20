The goals came early and often for the Paris Wildcats in their soccer game against the Pittsburg Pirates. When all was said and done, the top-ranked 4A team in the state had won 10-0, and had clinched its ninth consecutive district championship in the process.
“It was a pretty fun game,” Paris head coach Clint Cobb said. “We knew what to expect from Pitt so we had a solid gameplan going in, and the guys did a really excellent job executing on that plan.”
Miguel Rivera scored four of his team’s goals, and assisted on another. Paul Torres scored one and assisted on another, Joe Ramirez scored one, Noah Allen scored off an Andres Melguizo assist and Jack Hoog capped the explosive night off with a goal in the final minutes of play.
“Jack is a senior, and primarily plays on the back line for us, so towards the end of the game, I moved him to the front trying to get him a goal, because he actually hadn’t scored yet in his high school career,” Cobb said. “It worked out and our other forward took a shot which ricocheted off the bar, and he was right there and put it in. That was a really cool moment and I was really happy for him that he was able to get that in his last home game.”
Cobb said the team’s offense stemmed from its defense, as the ball rarely crossed midfield, and stayed in Pittsburg territory for most of the contest.
“We won 10-0, but honestly their goalie made a lot of really good saves,” he said. “But that’s just indicative of how many chances we were getting. … We kept up the pressure all night.”
With the win, Paris moves to 9-0 in district play, with only a make-up game against Pleasant Grove remaining on the schedule.
“I feel like we’re playing the best we’ve played all year, which is great because it means we’re peaking at the right time,” Cobb said. “I’m glad we get to close out the season with these games against Pitt and PG because they’re both playoff teams and really good teams, so playing them right before playoffs start is a great way to prepare.”
The win also clenched the district championship for the Wildcats, extending their streak of district-championship seasons to nine.
“I feel like some people have a tendency to overlook it because we’ve won so many, but it’s really impressive in its own right,” Cobb said. “Each year these guys feel a ton of pressure because nobody wants to be the team that breaks the streak. So this group handled that pressure and came out on top.”
The Wildcats have spent much of the season as the No. 1 soccer team across all of 4A, and while Cobb said the team isn’t focused on the ranking.
“We’re excited with what we’ve done, but we’re focused on what we still have to do,” he said.
