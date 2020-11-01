The Rivercrest Lady Rebels’ season came to an end Friday, as the volleyball team fell in three tightly-contested sets to the Boles Lady Hornets, 21-25, 22-25, 19-25.
The Lady Rebels couldn’t have dreamed up a much better start to the first set than the one they got. They jumped out to an early 8-0 lead behind a stellar performance from senior Rylie Huddleston at the service line.
Of the eight points that opened the match, four were aces.
Rivercrest maintained a lead of 5-8 for much of the set behind the offense of Korie Mankins and Lauren Hardman, but ultimately couldn’t withstand a Boles rally.
Up 20-11, the Lady Hornets mounted a furious comeback, led by Bailey Miller, one of the top volleyball prospects in the region.
The second set was much more tightly-contested, with the two teams trading the lead back and forth as the set wore on, but again the Lady Rebels had a chance to put the set away.
After a kill by Mankins and an ace by Huddleston, the Lady Rebels found themselves up 22-21, and the Lady Hornets were forced to call timeout to regroup.
Unfortunately for Rivercrest, regroup is exactly what they did, and the Lady Hornets managed to take the next three points in a row and go up 2-0.
The third set began as almost an inverse of the opening set, and Boles jumped out to a sizable lead, going up by as many as eight.
However, the Lady Rebels showed they weren’t about to go down without a fight, and clawed their way back into things thanks to a furious rally.
Hardman and Mankins did a good job contending with Miller’s size, and senior libero McKenzie Walton came up with some crucial kills as well. They eventually managed to cut Boles lead to just 21-19.
In the end, it proved to be too little, too late. The Lady Hornets were able to come up with the next four points, and came out on top.
