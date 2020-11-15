To say the Rivercrest Rebels had a good season last year would be an understatement. After winning a pair of preseason tournaments, the Rebels capped their season off with a playoff run that saw the team make it past the second round for the first time in roughly a decade. Rather than feeling content to rest on their laurels, though, the team is ready to take the hardwood and prove they can do even better.
“We had a great year and that playoff run was all you could ask for,” head coach Quincy English said. “We eventually fell short to Martin’s Mill, but you can’t ask for much more from those guys.”
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, English said, the Rebels should once again be extremely competitive in district play, and again possess the talent necessary to make a run through the postseason.
To be sure, he said, there will be challenges along the way. The team lost two integral leaders from its 2019-20 campaign — seniors Devon Womack and Shane Crabtree — to graduation.
“Whenever you have a pair of players like them, who were on varsity all four years, it hurts to lose them,” the head coach said. “Devon was a terrific defender and we can’t replace that, but I think we have a couple of different guys who can step their game up and kind of equal it out.”
And while losing players of their caliber hurts, the Rebels are still stacked with several top-notch players. Bradyn English and Zachariah Lane are two of the best returning players in the Red River Valley, and players like Darrion Ricks and Damian Davidson showed great signs of growth last year, and can be expected to improve even further in the coming season.
“I think Bradyn is a guy we’re going to look to to sort of help fill that void,” the head coach said. “He’s been great for us, and is another four-year varsity player, and he and Zack Lane need to step their game up, which I think they will.”
And this group has another thing going for it, too, the coach added.
“I think these guys are closer than last year’s group was,” English said. “They’ve been playing together since Little Dribblers and it shows. I think the chemistry between them sets this team apart.”
“We’re going to understand each other; we’re going to know each other,” Bradyn English added. “I definitely think our camaraderie is going to help us out in the long run.”
In the past, Quincy English said, he stressed a tempered and half-court offense. Starting last year, though, and continuing this year, he’s encouraged his players to push the tempo.
“I told them last year that we need to play great D and do a good job keeping the other team from scoring,” he said. “I told them that if they do that, I’ll relax on offense and let them go play. We want to have fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.