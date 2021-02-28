For the first time since 2007, when assistant coach Destry Nolan was a starter, the Rivercrest Rebels brought home a regional quarterfinal trophy. Rivercrest used an electrifying defense and senior leadership to defeat the Celeste Blue Devils 56-28 Friday night.
“We knew all week that they were going to press all night, either up by 20 or down by 20, they are going to try and make you turn the ball over and make you as uncomfortable as possible,” senior guard Bradyn English said after the game. “The first couple of minutes we were nervous, everybody could see that, but then we settled into our shoes and we rolled from there. I feel like we executed our game plan very well after that.”
The first quarter was a tug-of-war as both teams tried to tamp down nerves and adrenaline. This led to poor shooting and quite a few turnovers from both teams. Darrion Ricks was the first Rebel to score on a rebound and putback. Kamryn English netted a 3-pointer and then Bradyn English fought through traffic to score down low shortly thereafter.
Ricks scored on a back-door pass from Damian Davidson and Zachariah Lane reached the free throw line on a driving layup. The Devils fired back, though, with scores from Jawonte Stephens and Thomas Powell. The first would end with the score knotted, 7-7.
Coaches Quincy English and Destry Nolen had a fireside chat with their boys and calmed their nerves. The second quarter saw the Rebels settle into their game, as they outscored Celeste 19-6 in the period.
One of the most common adages in sports is, “Defense wins games,” and that proved to be true Friday night. The Rebels went to work and shut Celeste down in the lane. Led by seniors Bradyn English, Lane and Davidson, the Rebel defense seemed to have more arms than a mutant octopus.
“Our goal tonight was to not turn the ball over, finish under the basket, and play great defense,” Bradyn English said. “We delivered on the great defense for sure. We held them to 28 points in a playoff game and that’s amazing.
“These guys can go score and love to drive to the goal. We held them to under 30 points and I’m proud. That’s what we have to do the rest of the season.”
Lane stole the ball and hammered down a layup. Eli Bivins picked the point guard and deposited a layup. Kamryn English wrestled down a rebound for a putback and then John Grider came in to put the icing on the cake as he scored a pair of baskets in the paint and gave the Rebels a 10-point lead.
A frustrated Blue Devil team called timeout to regroup, but it was too late. Rivercrest smelled blood in the water and attacked the goal with zeal.
Bradyn English saved the ball and then scored under the goal and Lane hit a couple at the charity stripe. Ricks punched one in down low and Bradyn English swished another trey to send his Rebs to the locker room with a 26-13 lead.
Rivercrest kept the pedal to the metal in the third quarter. Steals and swat downs by Bradyn English, Davidson and Kamryn English led to fast breaks and scores for Lane and the English brothers.
Celeste kept fighting, though, as Damon Crook tried to urge his team back into the game. Qua Stephens knocked down a 3-pointer but the Rebel defense was relentless in their pursuit of the ball — scrambling on the floor, chasing down every pass, and plugging up the lane to thwart the Devils. The third period ended with a 38-22 Rebel lead.
Bradyn English dominated the fourth quarter defensively and offensively. He drove in for a layup, hit a jumper and then tallied a trey.
“It’s every day after practice,” he smiled. “I’m out there putting up 200 to 300 shots after practice and it finally paid off.”
Senior guard Lane ran side-by-side with Bradyn English and never quit hustling to put the lid on the victory. Lane scored six points in the final quarter on layups, and Ricks joined in the effort by hitting a fade-away and a bank shot thanks to more great assists from Davidson.
The final minutes found the Devils tired and making mistakes and let more of the Rebel reserves get in some playing time. Rivercrest finished the night with the ceremonial net-cutting and lots of smiles as they celebrated with their families.
Bradyn English led the Rebels with 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Lane contributed 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Ricks and Kamryn English scored eight points each and combined for eight rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.