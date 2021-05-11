Sometimes, comebacks are gradual affairs, where one team chips away at a lead little by little. Other times, they happen in seemingly the blink of an eye, as one team will use an explosion of offense to quickly erase the deficit. The Prairiland Patriots were the beneficiaries of the latter on Monday, erasing a six-run deficit in a single inning to take the bi-district crown in a matchup versus Pottsboro with a 10-9 win.
After a scoreless first inning, both teams got their offenses started in the second inning. Pottsboro put a run on the board in the top of the inning, and Prairiland answered right back in the bottom half of the inning, when a sacrifice fly scored Jacob Veal, who had stolen second and third base after getting on base with a single earlier in the inning.
The third inning began much like the first two, with Prairiland pitcher Blake Lewis getting the first two Pottsboro batters to line out. Then, disaster seemingly struck, as a combination of well-hit balls, walks and a hit batter resulted in five runs.
The third inning saw the Pottsboro Cardinals tack on another run, and with roughly half the game in the books, the Patriots found themselves trailing 7-1.
However, they wouldn’t be deterred. In the fourth inning, the Patriot bats came to life in a big way.
After Veal and Blake Ballard got the inning started with a pair of singles, Gage Bankhead drove in a run with a hard-hit grounder of his own, and the floodgates were opened.
The Patriots would post seven runs in the inning. Shortly after Bankhead’s RBI single, Ballard came home himself by scoring on a passed ball.
Brayden Nichols, Caleb Jameson and Brylee Galloway all came up with RBIs in the inning, and Jameson added another run when he, like Ballard, found his way home after a Cardinals’ passed ball.
In just a matter of minutes, a 7-1 deficit had turned into an 8-7 lead. As the hits and the runs continued to roll in throughout the inning, the Prairiland dugout became more and more energized, at points reaching a fever pitch.
“We knew we were still
