Anna Duvall scored 16 points and nabbed three steals, but it wasn’t enough for the Rivercrest Lady Rebels on Monday, as the team lost to North Hopkins in heartbreaking fashion, dropping a 34-31 nailbiter.
Despite the loss, Rivercrest came away with 16 steals.
“We came up short today on the scoreboard, but we played really well defensively for the most part,” coach Justin Milton said. “There were times in the fourth where we didn’t work together and it cost us in the end. Overall I feel like we accomplished a lot of our goals in todays matchup and are still on a path to success.”
Selena Kelley had another balanced effort for her team, scoring seven points while grabbing eight boards and three steals, and Abby Ross and Anna Guest each scored four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.