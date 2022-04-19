Runs came early and often for the North Lamar Pantherettes in their Monday softball game against Liberty-Eylau, and it culminated in a convincing 18-3 blowout victory against the Lady Leopards.
Things got started in the second inning with Kate Rainey scoring on a wild pitch, followed shortly thereafter by Maddie Reeves and Danika Heuberger scoring on errors by the L-E outfield.
Most of the damage, however, was done in the third and fifth innings.
Sloane Hill blasted a two-run inside-the-park, scoring herself and Claire Stewart to start off the inning. And not long after, Reeves hit one of her own, scoring herself and Sydnee Bankston. Right after that, Hannah Kent hit one as well.
The scoring wasn’t over, as Emma Layton and Stewart each found big RBIs before the Lady Leopards could get out of the inning, trailing 11-0.
Then, in the fifth inning, Layton, Hill, Rainey, Heuberger and Mara McEntyre all garnered RBIs.
Emery Reaves, Stewart, Hill and Heuberger all finished with multiple hits, with Heuberger leading the way with four on a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate.
Stewart and Heuberger split pitching duties, with the pair scattering six hits across the day
