Chisum’s Brooklyn Atnip digs the ball in Tuesday’s win over Paris.

 Tony Corso/Special to The Paris News

The Chisum Lady Mustangs wasted little time in their Tuesday showdown with the Paris Ladycats, taking command in the opening set and ultimately beating their cross-town foes in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15.

The match started with the two squads going back and forth for the first few points, but Chisum began to assert itself with well-placed kills and some hitting errors by the Ladycats. An ace by setter Chisum setter Carly Bell gave the Lady Mustangs an 8-3 lead.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

