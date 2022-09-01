The Chisum Lady Mustangs wasted little time in their Tuesday showdown with the Paris Ladycats, taking command in the opening set and ultimately beating their cross-town foes in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15.
The match started with the two squads going back and forth for the first few points, but Chisum began to assert itself with well-placed kills and some hitting errors by the Ladycats. An ace by setter Chisum setter Carly Bell gave the Lady Mustangs an 8-3 lead.
Paris responded coming out of a time out with a run of strong offense and defense that helped them cut their deficit to just two, and trailed 9-7.
The run was powered by kills by Jakiya Williams and a block by MaKya High, plus some excellent digs by Annie Gibbons, Reece Reavis and Elizabeth Harper that kept rallies alive.
That was as close as they would come in the opening set, however. At one other point in the set, just minutes later, Paris again narrowed the gap to two at 12-10, but Lady Mustang Brooklyn Atnip pushed the score up to three with a perfectly-placed tip over the net.
Atnip had a tremendous game, doing a little bit of everything to help propel her team to victory. On the night, she finished with eight kills, nine digs and 13 assists.
“Brooklyn stepped up today,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “She had a lot of doubles last week, which was very uncharacteristic for her. I didn’t say anything to her about it, but you could tell she was motivated today because she was playing at an extremely high level. She’s that type of kid who’s going to shake off a bad performance and step up to whatever challenge is in front of her.”
Chisum continued to pull away, and stretched the lead to eight points when a kill to the middle of the court, again by Atnip, pushed the score to 22-14.
Paris tacked on a few more points, including an ace by Ladycat Kiera Martin, but it was too little too late, as Chisum closed things out with an ace by Atnip.
The second set started out very differently. In the early goings, everything was falling Paris’ way. Terrific defense and passing led to easier opportunities for the hitters and middles, and points were much easier to come by. Whereas before, points were won on long, hard-fought rallies, Paris started putting kills earlier into rallies. Middle blocker Asia Johnson had some strong kills, and a big spike from Gibbons put Paris up 5-0 in the second set.
Chisum finally got on the board when a big kill by Lady Mustang Emma Garner cut the score to 6-1, but Paris seemed undaunted and continued to lay it on.
Paris reached double digits when an ace by Johnson brought the score to 10-3.
Chisum began finding some more success, with Peyton Holland putting away some thunderous kills. And a well-placed kill by Brylea Marshall, cut the score to 12-7.
Paris’ Leilin Hamner responded on the very next point, however, with a perfect push into the unguarded back corner of the court.
“(Paris) got onto a roll in the second set,” Nickerson said. “And in that set we were sitting right in front of their student section, which was a lot of fun because they were so rowdy, but it also made it harder to get into a rhythm and settle down.”
And as Nickerson said, the Paris student section was intense on Tuesday, reaching a deafening din as the Ladycats continued to pile on the points. They were matched decibel for decibel, though, by the Chisum faithful who had made the short drive over to Wildcat Gymnasium.
From the opening point of the second set, Paris had led. But as the Ladycats neared the 20 point mark, Chisum began to swing momentum back heavily into their favor. After trailing 17-11, Chisum was able to cut the deficit to 17-15 with a strong service game.
Paris struggled in the serve-receive phase of the game, often having to dive just to make contact on Chisum’s serves, starting most rallies on a back foot as a result.
“We talk about serving a lot,” Nickerson said. “They know where to target and where to serve, and they did a good job of it today.”
“We just came together and told ourselves that we weren’t going to lose this set,” Holland said of the team’s mindset. “We got into our heads early in the set, and it was a loud atmosphere. But we just had to refocus and play our type of volleyball.”
Chisum tied to score for the first time in the set when a well-placed attack by Garner to an empty spot on the court brought the score to 18-18, and the Lady Mustangs took their first lead on the very next point when another poor serve-receive by Paris prevented them from getting the ball back over the net, putting Chisum up 19-18.
Paris would go on to tie the game at 19-19 moments later, but they would not retake the lead in the set.
Chisum ultimately took the set when a Paris ace sailed wide right.
It marked the second time in as many weeks that the Ladycats were unable to close out a second set against a local opponent after leading for the vast majority of the set, as they similarly gave up the lead in the second set of their match against Prairiland last week.
Seemingly invigorated by their dramatic comeback in the second set, Chisum was firing on all cylinders in the third set.
Though Paris again got out to a strong start, building up an 8-3 lead early on, it took Chisum much less time to surge ahead, taking a 10-9 lead moments later.
A gigantic kill by Holland pushed the score to 13-9 in Chisum’s favor soon after that.
“During practice, we really focus on being aggressive from each spot and being consistent with our hitting,” Holland said.
“We don’t have just one girl who can put the ball away,” Nickerson added. “I think our biggest weapon is the fact that we have so many weapons. Peyton is explosive, but we’ve got Emma who can put it away as good as anyone, Brooklyn is capable of making some really jaw-dropping kills, there’s Brylea. … So we’ve really got a whole group that’s capable of being dynamic in how they score, and a lot of teams are going to struggle with that.”
As Chisum gained a head of steam in the final set, Paris seemingly had no answer. Holland stretched the lead to 16-10 with a shallow cross kill, and then pushed her team over the 20-point threshold with a kill to the back row moments later.
The lead reached double-digits for the first time all game following a big attack from Hope Ensor that Paris wasn’t able to return over the net. And it was again a big attack by Ensor that sealed the set and the win shortly after that.
With the win, Chisum continues what has been a stellar preseason, and their overall record moves to 17-1.
“I’d say our confidence is really high, especially compared to what it’s been these past few years,” Holland said. “I think every win is just giving us more and more drive to win the next game.”
Paris head coach Ashley Green did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.