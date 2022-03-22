The event was two years delayed, but on Friday, March 11, members of the 1995 Clarksville state championship basketball team took centerstage at the Alamodome in San Antonio to be honored.
The honoring was in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the team capturing the first basketball crown in Clarksville school history. Since that moment in 1995, the now historic basketball program has also earned titles in 1998 and 2012. Overall, the Blue Tigers basketball program has recorded eight appearances at the state event.
The Clarksville group was originally scheduled to be honored in 2020, but in that year Covid-19 took center stage, causing the boys tournament to end abruptly shortly after it had gotten underway, and the team honoring was in turn moved to this year.
The Tigers were recognized at the state tournament this year during halftime of the state semifinal game between Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy and the Silsbee Tigers.
Incidentally, Silsbee is coached by former Blue Tigers head coach Joe Sigler, who is now stationed at his former school in Silsbee where he has captured some state titles of his own since leaving Blue Tigers country.
The Clarksville squad was well-represented when called to the court to be recognized, though coach Clyde Carlisle, who led the squad to not only the 1995 titl, but also the 1998 crown, passed away in 2014.
The Clarksville championship group had 10 former players in attendance, as well as Carlisle’s son John Carlisle, who assisted his father with the title team, and he organized the gathering of former players.
A number of other individuals who served the team in various capacities during the championship campaign also made the trip to San Antonio.
Dexter Patrick, a standout in the middle during the championship season who later performed at the college ranks on a national championship team, and who has served as a boys head basketball coach over the years, said he has clear memories of the title season.
“I remember our group loaded up and we ran from the hospital back to my house, and that showed us that we were ready to go get the title. We were destined to win the championship that year, and I knew we were going to win it,” Patrick said.
Timothy Hopkins was also a member of the championship squad, and he was quick to point out how valuable coach Clyde Carlisle was to the team.
“Coach Carlisle was the main man,” Hopkins said. “He taught us defense and that defense wins championships — that’s what he told us. And yes, defense did win us a championship back then, and the 1989 team that made it to state made us. We used to go to the park back during summers and play with them.”
Zed Page was the standout point guard was the Blue Tigers’ point guard in 1995, and he said he knows all too well the team that he was a member of is one of the greatest in Clarksville history.
“It’s kind of hard to say that we’re the greatest team. I would probably say that we’re the most accomplished team, but every team that came through there before us was great in their own way,” Page said.
Page added that the group had been waiting 25 years to be honored at the state event, only to have the day postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. He said the date this year was a very special day with significant meaning in all the former players’ lives.
Prior to the ceremony, John Carlisle read an emotional message to the gathering that was sent to the group by Clyde Carlisle’s wife, Francis Carlisle, who was not able to attend the occasion that meant so much to her.
“Hello, to the ’95 Champions,” the message reads. “Sorry I could not be there today, but know that I’ll be there in spirit with a proud look on my face. Always. You have represented CHS and the town of Clarksville with pride and dignity.”
The members of the team who made the journey to the 2022 UIL state boys basketball tournament included John Carlisle, Larry Doolittle Jr., Jeff Edwards, Brad Hall, James Hall, Tim Hopkins, Wesley Lewis and Lamichael Moore.
Also on the roster in attendance were Page, Patrick, Alex Phillips, Cal Reep, Nathan Titus, Jamichael Watkins and Corey Willis.
When Clarksville arrived on the scene in Austin in 1995, the squad never blinked when facing the task before it. A 72-62 double digit win over Rockdale in semifinal action pushed Carlilse’s troops into the state title game against the heavily-favored Madisonville Mustangs. However, when the buzzer sounded ending the game, the Blue Tigers celebrated an overpowering 87-69 victory.
With the 1995 champions having received their recognition, the community of Clarksville will turn their focus to the 1998 championship team, which is expected to have their 25-year honors at the event in 2023.
John Carlisle says he plans to once again get things rolling on the Tigers end in order to make the next appearance a huge success.
