There is something very special about the opening day of deer season. Campfires from all across the state will be burning bright at deer camps from the Panhandle to the Pineywoods.

While arranging the necessary items in my hunting pack for the opening of the general rifle season, my mind backtracked through the years, all the way back to 1960 when I was 10 years old and went on my first deer hunt. Oh, I called what I was doing deer hunting but actually in retrospect, it was really an after school set in the woods. There were precious few whitetail deer in northeast Texas back then and even finding a track would get my hunting blood pumping. Setting in the brush along the creek behind our little farm with my Mossberg .410 shotgun loaded with a rifle slug, I was full of anticipation and ready for a chance to kill my first buck. It was a few years later that I was successful in taking that buck but I was out there in the woods at every opportunity, always optimistic that a heavy antlered monarch would step out. I’d seen the photos in the outdoor magazines and I was hard wired for hunting deer at a very early age.

