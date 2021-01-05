Rivercrest ISD logo

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels started strong and challenged Maud every step of the way, but ultimately fell just short, losing 36-30 on Saturday.

Macy Chldres led the balanced scoring attack with 12 points. Lauren Hardman had five points, seven rebounds and two steals, and Anna Guest also logged five points.

Logan Huddleston finished with four points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals,Selena Kelley had two points and six boards, Alexis Case had two points as well, and Kaytie Jane Ballard finished with three rebounds and a pair of steals.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

