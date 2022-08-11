ChisumVB8922-26 copy.jpg

Chisum’s Emma Garner rises for a kill in her team’s win over DeKalb.

 Joe Watson/Special to The Paris News

Everything seemed to be working for the Chisum Lady Mustangs in their volleyball season opener against DeKalb, and they cruised to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 victory.

But while they would ultimately go on to win without much trouble, the first set did start shakily for the Lady Mustangs. DeKalb opened up the game by jumping out to an 8-1 lead.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

