Everything seemed to be working for the Chisum Lady Mustangs in their volleyball season opener against DeKalb, and they cruised to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 victory.
But while they would ultimately go on to win without much trouble, the first set did start shakily for the Lady Mustangs. DeKalb opened up the game by jumping out to an 8-1 lead.
“DeKalb put up a really good block in their first rotation and that helped them jump out on us a bit,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said. “That took us a few points to adjust to, but once we did, we didn’t have much trouble moving forward.”
And just as Nickerson said, DeKalb’s early lead quickly evaporated as Chisum’s own powerful offensive weapons took control of the game.
“We had so many different ways of attack and we were just quicker,” Nickerson said. “DeKalb wasn’t able to keep up with the pace we were playing at.”
Middle blocker Emma Garner and outside hitter Peyton Holland carried the majority of the scoring responsibility for the Lady Mustangs, with Garner racking up 12 kills and Holland adding eight.
“Emma and Peyton were absolutely pounding the ball,” Nickerson said. “You could just see right away that both of them are even better than they were last season, which is really exciting for the team as a whole.”
Another key piece of Chisum’s success was their play at the service line. In addition to her 12 kills, Garner also led her team with 10 aces. Brylea Marshall had seven aces, newcomer Hope Ensor had a trio and setter Carly Bell had a pair as well.
The second set saw Chisum jump out to a 16-2 lead before substitutions allowed DeKalb to start putting more points on the board, and the third set was more of the same.
Bell orchestrated the offense with 22 assists, and newly-minted setter Brooklyn Atnip, who moved to the setter position this year after serving as an outside hitter in the prior season, also had a good game, finishing with 10 assists and six kills.
“This was Brooklyn’s first official game as setter and she showed that she’s going to make the adjustment very quickly,” Nickerson said.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
