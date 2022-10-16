On Friday night, the Paris Wildcats returned home for a football matchup against the Community Braves, which was an important district game for both teams as they near the end of the season.
After a three and out drive by Community, the Paris Wildcats started the game with excellent field position, and just nine seconds into the possession, junior running back Taydrick Dawson broke free for a huge 62-yard touchdown run. At that point, the whole team and crowd were fired up, and as the Braves got the ball again, eventually turning it over in the first three plays, the Wildcats had the perfect opportunity at midfield to capitalize on scoring first.
In that drive, however, Dawson would lose a fumble after a great 14-yard gain, which would lead the Braves to a score, but a missed conversion attempt would hold the lead intact for Paris at 7-6.
Unfortunately, that fumble started a ripple effect for the Wildcats, as the next drive they had, they fumbled the ball again, and just like before, the Braves used that momentum to score in the coming drive. Before the half, freshman wide receiver Aldren Gills made a spectacular move to the outside off a 31-yard catch, and broke two tackles to score a touchdown that looked impossible to get.
Community would score again, though, before the half ended, making the game 21-14 off a successful two-point conversion this time. After the halftime show, the game resumed, opening with a Wildcat drive to open up the second half.
The Wildcats went for no significant yards in the drive, being forced to punt the ball. But after Keylan Wright wrestled the punt receiver for the ball on the punt, Paris had another chance to make something happen against the Braves.
This didn’t happen though, as the Wildcats would turn the ball over again, lining Community up for another touchdown, which happened, and the game became 28-14.
The next possession for the Wildcats was much better, as Trevin Hohenberger took advantage of great blocking to turn out a 50-yard touchdown run, making the game 28-21 with the Braves still in the lead.
Paris had a lot of fight in them, and although the defense was struggling to stop the Community combo of quarterback and wide receivers, the offense would not give up. The Braves scored one more time in the game, and the fourth quarter would near its close 35-28 after another Paris score off of another Hohenberger touchdown run.
“We have a young team with a lot of fight, and they have been taught to take away one thing from this football program, and that is to have each other’s backs,” Steven Hohenberger, coach of the Wildcats said after the game.
And they did have each other’s backs, with Trevin Hohenberger taking a shot downfield to Gill again, who came up with a massive 45-yard gain. This would not be enough, as the game closed out after the Wildcats could not find a way into the end zone, and Community knelt the ball, bleeding the 20 seconds left in the game out to its end.
“I’m proud of these boys and what they stand for, which is each other, and even though we made some mistakes, and it was a tough loss, they have a lot to learn from,” Hohenberger said.
The Wildcats will play again next Friday, in a game against Sulphur Springs at their stadium, which will be a chance for them to gather their first district win this season, as they are sitting at 0-2. That game will be at 7:30 at Gerald Prim Stadium in Sulphur Springs.
