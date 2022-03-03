Sports fans in the Red River Valley are familiar with how disruptive former Clarksville Blue Tiger Clashon Gaffney can be on the basketball court, as he established himself as one of the area’s most dynamic players in his time as a Blue Tiger. Now, teams in the Lone Star Conference are seeing it for themselves too.
On Wednesday, Gaffney — who now plays collegiately for Texas A&M at Commerce — was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Gaffney — the conference’s leader in blocks with an average of 2.92 blocks per game — is the first A&M-Commerce Lion to collect a year-end award since 2015 and is the fourth A&M-Commerce player to be named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Gaffney is also named an honorable mention all-conference selection, joining teammates Augustine Ene and Alphonso Willis, who were named to the second team, and Demarcus Demonia, who was named to the third team.
In 25 games this season, Gaffney has had three blocks or more in 14 games, including seven against Oklahoma Christian earlier this season as well as totaling five blocks in three other games. He was named LSC Defensive Player of the Week on December 13 and is third in the country in blocked shots, while the Lions are second as a team. This is Gaffney’s first all-conference honor as a Lion.
