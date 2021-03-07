Two Detroit Eagles will represent their school at the state powerlifting competition against the best in the state after dominating at the regional meet on Friday.
Bradley Parsons placed first in 198 pound weight class, lifting 1,275 total pounds, and was named the top bencher at the meet. The closest lifter to him finished in a distant second place, 85 pounds behind him.
Joining Parsons in advancing to the state competition from Detroit was Claude Scales, who finished second in the 165 pound weight class. Scales lifted 1,125 total pounds, just five less than the first place finisher.
A duo of Clarksville Tiger powerlifters also shined in the regional meet.
Tiger Billy Stewart finished seventh, lifting a total of 950 pounds in the 308 pound weight class. And Octavio Resendiz finished eighth in the 220 weight class after lifting a personal-best 980 pounds.
In addition to Resendiz setting his overall personal best, each of the Tigers also set personal bests on their squat.
