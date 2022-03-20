At halftime, the Paris Ladycats and Pittsburg Lady Pirates found themselves deadlocked in a scoreless game on the soccer field. The tides quickly changed in the second half, though, as a trio of Paris goals helped the Ladycats take the lead and never look back en route to a 3-0 win.
“We were getting good looks in the first half and we were playing well, even if our shots weren’t going in like we maybe would’ve liked,” Paris assistant coach Jennifer Beeler said. “I wouldn’t say we made any adjustments in the second half; it was just that shots started going in.”
Two of Paris’ second half goals came from senior Ashley McGuire, and the other was scored by Elizabeth Harper.
Beeler pointed to the work done by the Ladycat midfielders and defenders, as Lady Pirate shots were few and far between. When Pittsburg did break through the Paris defenses and take shots on goal, Paris goalie Annie Gibbons was a brick wall, stopping everything that came her way.
“It was just a really good team win,” Beeler said. “We’re playing at a really high level headed into the playoffs.”
The Ladycats’ bi-district playoff game will be Friday in Sulphur Springs at 5:30 p.m., and the team will square off against Lindale — the team that eliminated them from the previous year’s postseason.
“The girls are all really excited, and there’s a little extra to this game since we’re going to be going up against the team that ended our season last year,” Beeler said.
