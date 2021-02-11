The Paris Junior College Dragons basketball team found itself trailing heading into halftime against Lamar State College Port Arthur, but caught fire in an explosive second half to ultimately win 73-67 on the road.
At halftime, the LSCPA defense had limited PJC to just 23 points.
Not to be deterred, however, the Dragons caught fire in the second half,
Critical to the Dragons’ success in the second half was their ability to make their way to the free throw line, and then drain the chip shots once there. The team sank 20 free throws in the half, while only missing four in the period.
The team also shot much better from the floor, nailing a handful of 3-pointers after not hitting any in the opening half. When all was said and done, they’d scored 50 second-half points, enough to give them the lead and the win.
Da’May Jones led the team with 20 points.
