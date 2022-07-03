The Prairiland Lady Patriot volleyball program was never one to be trifled with, as they continuously had successful seasons throughout the years. In 2001, the team finally reached the mountaintop, winning their first and only state championship.
It wasn’t a rare sight to see the Patriots at the state tournament, as head coach Frankye Sessums helped guide her teams to seven state tournaments in her time as the head coach.
The team knew how hard Sessums would push them to be the best. She expected nothing short of being the best they could be.
“She didn’t settle for you coming in lazily, you know, or not giving your all; because whenever you reach the point where that was all you could give, she was gonna push more out of you,” said Emilee Legg, who would go on to be named the MVP of the state tournament. “Her expectations were high. … She wanted to bring out the best in everyone.”
“I pushed them to the limit with plyometrics, and we were known as leapers,” Sessums said. “To be a champion comes at a price… total commitment to the team and total commitment to structured work ethic.”
The team had the same expectations as their coach entering the 2001 season, especially since the previous season saw the team make it all the way to the state tournament.
The team set the tone at the beginning of the year as they said they wanted to win it all. Ultimately they finished with a terrific 39-2 record despite being a relatively young team with only two seniors.
It wasn’t just by luck that the team dominated opponents throughout the season. They prepared for their tough competition by practicing against men and former players who could hit the ball with power and jump high to display massive blocks.
“She brought grown men in who played,” said Ashley Athas Young. “I think that’s why we were so good, is because she brought in really fierce players to prepare us for this.”
The Lady Patriots were not the tallest team in the state, as no one stood taller than 5’9’’, but they posed a threat to those they played, having mental toughness and determination.
The Lady Patriots started strong with preseason games against larger-sized schools giving them tough competition.
Britney Martin said they knew they were going to be something special when they won a Class 5A tournament at Denton-Ryan.
“When we won that tournament, we knew we were going to go to state and win it,” Martin said. “That was our turning point; it was our last tournament of the season.”
The Lady Patriots dominated their district foes, cruising to an undefeated district championship.
Moving forward, the Lady Patriots took things one match at a time until they found themselves in the state championship match, making sure not to take any opponents lightly.
Emilee Legg said she doesn’t remember much of the championship game, but she does recall knowing she wasn’t leaving the game without a win.
The state championship game was one of the most competitive games, Sessums said, and her team competed fiercely.
“That game lasted almost three hours,” Sessums said. “I knew they were fighters because they never gave up a game.”
The Lady Patriots were able to win the first game of the championship but fell in game two, which forced a decisive third game.
Entering the third and final set, the team knew what it had to do to be victorious, but the set turned into a slugfest. The two teams battled each other back and forth, making for an epic finale.
Prairiland’s opponent was Jewett Leon, a volleyball powerhouse making their 20th appearance at the state tournament, with seven titles already under their belt.
Jewett Leon rostered several players over 6’0” that towered over any of the Lady Patriots, but height didn’t bother the Lady Pats, as they could jump out of the gym.
In the final set, Prairiland scored four straight points to win the state title. The first of the four points was scored when they were down 14-15, one point shy of losing it all, though it didn’t cut into the lead because the scoring system at the time only allowed the serving team to score.
But middle hitters Kami Hudson and Legg ran a tandem together where Legg got a kill shot that snuck into the back corner of the court to tie the game at 15.
The next point was when Hudson ran a slide, and she burned Jewett Leon’s setter for being in the wrong spot, scoring a point that brought the team one point away from the state title.
The third point was scored when Lacy Davis Penwell made a spectacular diving dig to keep the play alive, passing the ball to setter Megan Graham who then turned to set Hudson, who placed a perfect shot on the line.
The final point scored on Graham’s serve when a Jewett Leon player shanked the ball, winning the set and match for the Patriots. The team stormed the court with extreme excitement celebrating the David and Goliath victory they achieved over Jewett Leon.
“I served up the game point and the Jewett girl shanked the ball to the stand. I was in pure excitement that we really just did this,” Graham said. “We were the smallest team in the playoffs and we played with a big heart and gave it our all, all
the time.”
Sessums described the moment they won the title as almost unbelievable and explained how hard her team worked for that moment.
“That feeling was like a fairytale ending, a dream come true,” Sessums said. “These girls always knew how to finish strong and with every fiber of their being.”
“All I remember after the game is that we just hugged each other, got our medals, and then I just took off, ran up the bleachers and went straight to my parents,” then-freshman Britney Martin said. “I gave them the biggest hug ever, and it was so amazing.”
All the emotions started pouring in for all the players, coaches, and fans when they scored that last point giving the Lady Patriots their first-ever state championship.
“It felt absolutely surreal. I was so proud of the girls,” manager Matt Moffitt said. “As the manager, I had a unique perspective of having seen all the hard work and dedication that were required behind the scenes to become the team they were.”
“It was very overwhelming, just an exciting feeling,” sophomore Jodie Bybee Welch said.
After all the celebrating, the team headed back home, but it was on the bus ride home that Legg recalled a challenge they’d made with Sessums. The team had challenged Sessums at the beginning of the season to get a tattoo if they won the state championship.
“We were on the bus and we were like, ‘Get it drawn up. You are getting it,’” Legg said to Sessums with excitement.
True to her word, the coach got the tattoo, much to the team’s delight.
Players spoke highly of their coach for helping them get to where they were as she pushed them daily.
“She was able to bring out the best in every athlete,” Sophomore player Nikki Bybee Goodale said. “She took a bunch of short girls and always had a winning team.”
The Lady Patriots have experienced many great seasons, but the 2001 state championship year was the one that stands above them all, and no one was more proud than Sessums.
“That team was totally focused on the next opponent, had so much camaraderie, and respect for each other,” Sessums said. “All I can think is how they have blessed me. … And now they are upstanding young women and mothers. I love them as my own.”
