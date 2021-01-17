The Prairiland Lady Patriots showed what domination looks like Friday, as they traveled to Grand Saline and came out with a huge 76-13 win.
The team scored at will while stifling Grand Saline defensively. At the end of the first, Grand Saline had just four points. Then the Lady Pats oudid themselves, allowing just two in the next quarter.
Ali Sessums scored 20, Hannah Murdock 16, TJ Folse 14 and Kiersten Bridges 11. Abi Farmer had nine and Erika Sims, Mallorie Sneed and Chloe Raley all had two.
