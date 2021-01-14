Chisum New Logo

Chisum jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back in their 58-46 win over Lone Oak on Tuesday.

The team led by as many as 16, and led by 10-12 points the majority of the way.

Zaquavious Price scored 23 and Evan Wood had 17 to lead Chisum.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

