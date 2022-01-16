The North Lamar Panthers played solid defense against the Pleasant Grove Hawks on Friday at home. However, they were cold offensively, and found themselves unable to muster up the scoring needed in a 57-34 loss.
“This is the second district game in a row where our offense just hasn’t been there,” North Lamar head coach Jamie Allen said. “Against Gilmer we were just 1 of 15 on our 3-pointers, and I didn’t think we could do worse than that, but then we just went 1 of 17.”
Despite the struggles shooting the ball, there was plenty to like in the game. The Panthers played stellar defense, holding one of the district’s more athletic and imposing offenses in check for the most part.
“I thought we did a really good job on them, making them work for everything,” Allen said. “They got hot and hit more 3-pointers than I’ve seen them hit all year, but overall I was extremely pleased with the defensive energy our guys played with.”
Blake Hildreth and Devin Offutt held the paint down, and helped North Lamar win the battle on the glass despite the distinct size advantage held by the Hawks.
“You can’t quantify the impact Blake and Devin have on the game,” Allen said.
And on the wing, Dawson McDowell played well, forcing turnovers and contesting shots.
McDowell also led the team’s offense, scoring a team-high 13 points.
It was that ferociousness on defense and on the glass that kept the cold Panthers within striking distance for three quarters. It wasn’t until the final seconds of the third quarter that the Hawks pushed their lead to double–digits on a last-second bucket.
“We were right there with them for a big chunk of this game,” Allen said.
Jaxon Spangler hit the team’s lone 3-pointer in the third quarter.
Exacerbating the team’s poor shooting was an uncharacteristic number of turnovers, a problem Allen said the team will need to rectify in their Tuesday showdown against arch-rival Paris.
And with some players limited due to injury and others out entirely, Allen said he’s hopeful that the team’s recent offensive struggles will soon be over.
“We’ve got to get the offense clicking, but if we can elevate our shooting to the level of our defense, we’ll absolutely win a bunch of ballgames,” he said.
