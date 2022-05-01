The Prairiland Patriots traveled to Edgewood Friday night for their final district matchup. Entering the game, both teams had a lot on the line, including the opportunity for a district championship. However, it would be the Patriots who walked away winners and were crowned district champions.
The Patriots would get on the board about as quickly as the game started. Blake Lewis drew a lead-off walk to get the Patriots going. Following the walk, Braydan Nichols slapped a single to right field, which brought Caleb Jameson to the plate.
With no one out, Jameson would lay down a spectacular bunt that became an infield single. With the bases loaded, clean-up hitter Brooks Morrison drew a walk to drive in the game’s first run. After Edgewood recorded the first out, Gage Bankhead hit a sacrifice fly scoring another run before Edgewood could get out of the inning.
Getting the start on the mound for the Patriots was Lewis.
“We have the best defense in the district; I just wanted to let them hit it,” Lewis said about his approach for the game.
The Bulldogs’ leadoff would stare at strike three for the first out of the inning, followed by a pop-out and a soft roller back to the mound, which allowed for a quick one, two, three inning for the Patriots.
Taking a two-run lead into the second inning, the Patriots would sit down in straight order, and it would be Edgewood that tried to get things going in the frame.
After Lewis got a quick ground out, Edgewood would get a baserunner on an infield single, but Lewis would pick off the baserunner.
The Edgewood coach disputed the call with the umpires and they eventually overturned it, but then changed the ruling back to the original call after Prairiland head coach Brian Peacock raced onto the field to argue his point. Edgewood would answer right back with another infield single, but no damage was done when Nichols threw out the next batter at first base.
Entering the third inning with a 2-0 lead, the Patriots were again retired three up, three down. Edgewood put their leadoff on base when they collected their third hit of the game, but an excellent play by Ty Hostetler led to a double play.
With two outs, the Bulldogs drew a walk and scored on an RBI double to left field. Another scoreless inning for the Patriots and a couple of errors in the bottom half of the fourth would give Edgewood a 3-2 lead and first lead of the game after four innings of baseball.
It wouldn’t take long for the Patriots to answer back when they received back-to-back singles by Chris Michael and Lewis, putting runners on the corners. Then, as Nichols was drawing a walk, Michael scored on a wild pitch that snuck past the catcher. Edgewood would finally get out of the inning, but not before the Patriots tied the game.
With a bit of momentum, Lewis retired three straight Edgewood batters to send the Patriots back to the dugout.
Tied at three apiece, Prairiland put together a six-run sixth inning. The inning started with back-to-back doubles, first by Morrison and then by Jacob Veal, who traded places with Morrison giving the Patriots another one-run lead. The scoring wouldn’t stop there; Bankhead would lay down a sacrifice bunt and ended up safe on a fielder’s choice that led to everyone being safe, putting runners on the corners with no outs.
Edgewood would get the first out of the inning before walking Hostetler to load the bases. Another quick out by Edgewood would make scoring a little more difficult for the Patriots, but a magnificent at-bat by Lewis would score another run after he walked for the second time in the game.
Nichols hit a bouncing ball toward shortstop for an infield single that scored one run. Now with a three-run lead and still batting, the Patriots fans were cheering and shouting loud in support of their team.
While the bases were loaded, Jameson hit a routine ground ball to third base, but Edgewood’s third baseman threw a ball into the dirt that would go down the right field line allowing the bases to clear, giving the Patriots three more runs and a 9-3 lead before retiring the side. The Bulldogs would get one lone runner on base in the sixth but couldn’t make anything of the one-out hit batter.
The Patriots entered the bottom of the seventh inning of play with a six-run lead, but that would change when Edgewood tried to put a last-minute rally together.
A hit batter would give Edgewood a lead-off runner, and with one out they would get another free pass giving the Bulldogs a little bit of life in the dugout.
An error by the Patriots allowed the Bulldogs to score one run cutting the lead to five, and a dropped third strike would get to the backstop allowing another run to score. However, with runners on the corners, Lewis got a ground ball to Nichols, who threw to Hostetler, who then threw to Bankhead to turn the game-ending double play.
The Patriots went on to win with the score of 9-5, moving their district record to 10-2.
“I’m just really, really proud of them,” Peacock said. “Blake was outstanding on the mound, and our effort was phenomenal.”
The Patriots didn’t know if they were lone district champs when leaving Edgewood Friday night, but shortly down the road, the team received word that the Rains Wildcats had lost their game, giving the Patriots sole ownership of the district championship.
“It was one of the best feelings. Just knowing all the work that we put into the season, helped us achieve our goal,” Jameson said.
“It’s the best feeling ever, everyone was going crazy and jumping around,” Morrison added.
The Patriots have claimed the district title for the first time since 2014. Prairiland will now move forward to the first round of the playoffs, where they will take on the Howe Bulldogs, who placed fourth in District 11-3A.
