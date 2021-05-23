Three Paris Junior College basketball players received recognition after appearances by the men’s and women’s teams at the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIV Tournament.
Nikyla “Nikki” Green was named to the All-Region XIV Team and All-Conference First Team, and Ariel Warren was named All-Conference Honorable Mention; both are sophomore guards.
“Nikki had a breakout sophomore season with multiple 20-plus point games, propelling our women’s basketball team to one of the highest finishes in Region XIV in recent times,” then-women’s basketball coach Matt Cross said. “Ariel did a great job for us during her sophomore campaign. I was proud that she battled through the injuries she faced and finished the season playing her best down the stretch.”
Da’May Jones received All-Region XIV Conference Honorable Mention.
“Da’May Jones was our most valuable player this year,” said PJC men’s basketball coach and athletic director Bill Foy. “Not only was he our best player, he was the hardest worker. He led the team in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, and 3-point field goal percentage. He is very deserving of this honor.”
