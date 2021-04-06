The PJC Lady Dragons softball team squared off against Trinity Valley Monday in a pair of games, and the games could not have been any more different from one another. In the first, Paris’ bats were explosive as PJC crushed to a 14-7 victory. In the second game, though, they fell largely silent as the team fell 7-3.
In the opening game of the double-header, PJC was powered by a deluge of home runs. Jessika Roberts smashed three homers, Hannah Schnettler hit a pair and Taylor Thompson hit one as well.
The homers started early, as Schnettler hit her first in just the third at-bat of the day. The game was blown wide open in the next inning, when Roberts and Schnettler each hit blasts over the outfield wall, growing the lead from 2-0 to 6-0.
The game was the latest in a series of jaw-dropping offensive outings for Roberts, who has now homered in five straight games.
“She’s been seeing the ball really well lately,” head coach Shelby Shelton said. “She’s been putting in a lot of work and it’s showing.”
Two more runs were tacked on in the third inning, again thanks to a two-run blast by Roberts, before Trinity Valley responded. Their response was a big one, scoring six runs in the top of the fourth. However, for as well as their offense did, they could not slow down PJC’s offensive prowess either.
The hits continued to rain down by the Lady Dragons, and the team scored at least one run in every single inning of the game.
The win was capped off with four more runs in the sixth, the last two of which came on Thompson’s two-run homer.
“Overall, it was just a great game at the plate for us,” Shelton said.
The same, unfortunately, cannot be said of the second game in the double-header. The Lady Dragons were limited to just five hits, and spent most of the game stuck with just one run, scored in the third inning, when a line drive by Destiny Whitburn scored Roberts, who had gotten on base earlier in the inning with a single of her own.
Roberts tacked on yet another home run, her fourth of the day, in the bottom of the seventh inning. However, it proved to be too little, too late for PJC.
Shelton chalked up the change in offensive output to the job done by Trinity Valley’s starting pitcher in the second game, who effectively silenced the PJC bats.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to her, and we just didn’t adjust quickly enough,” she said.
In all, though, Shelton said the downpour of hits the team enjoyed in the first game represents positive building blocks heading into the second half of conference play.
“I really liked what I saw in that first game, and the best part is that we’ve still got a lot of room to grow,” she said. “It’s all about trying to learn from each and every game that we play and trying to be better than we were the day before.”
