After one inning of play on Monday, the Chisum Lady Mustangs found themselves trailing in their afternoon game against Commerce. It would not stay that way for long.
An explosion of offense, coupled with some very strong pitching by junior Brylea Marshall, allowed Chisum to take command of the game in short order and come away with an incredibly convincing 14-2 win over the Lady Tigers.
Marshall’s start to the game was less than ideal, as she gave up three hits in the first inning — two of which were for extra bases — which allowed Commerce to score a pair of early runs.
Marshall quickly found her stride after the first inning though, and didn’t allow Commerce to get a hit for the remainder of the game, and a lone baserunner who reached first on a walk.
“She definitely settled in,” Chisum head coach Denise Holland said. “It’s always a good thing when you see your pitcher calm herself down like that. I wanted to see Brylea take control of that game, and even though she gave up a couple in the first inning, she was able to take control.”
Chisum got a run back on Commerce in the bottom half of the first inning when an infield single from Lilly Williams scored Peyton Holland, who had drawn a walk earlier in the inning.
Though Peyton Holland got on first with a walk, she didn’t stay there for long, promptly stealing second base and then taking third just moments later to ultimately set up Williams’ RBI.
And that sort of heads-up baserunning was on full display from a number of Lady Mustangs all game long, and played a key part in helping the team get into scoring position.
“That’s one of the things we really try to emphasize,” Denise Holland said. “It doesn’t matter how fast you are if you don’t know when to pick your spots. So one of the things I really put a focus on is aggressive baserunning, but also smart baserunning.”
Peyton Holland again demonstrated the importance of good baserunning in her second at-bat, which came in the next inning. What would have been just an infield single on a hard-hit grounder turned into a four-bagger when the throw to get her out sailed into the outfield, allowing her to come all the way home and also scoring teammate Karli Shelton, who reached base with a line drive earlier in the inning.
“As soon as I saw that she’d dropped the ball and then saw the over-throw, I thought, ‘That probably should’ve been an out, so now I’ve just got to use this to my advantage,’” Peyton Holland said. “I rounded first and saw that they were waving me on to keep going, so I kept running just as fast as I could.”
And aggressiveness on the base paths continued to play a role in the team’s success when steals by Marshall and Williams put each in scoring position and allowed Hannah Ford to score both with a line drive later in the inning.
The runs kept coming in the third, with Chisum stretching its 5-2 lead into a 12-2 lead in the big inning.
“We were definitely reading the defense, we had girls laying the bunt down, girls hitting it in the hole and we were just doing all the little things,” Peyton Holland said.
Maddie Shires got the inning started with a double on a line drive to deep center field, and scored a couple batters later on a single from Hallie Miller. In the very next at-bat, Miller was able to score thanks to an RBI triple from Serena Whatley, a sacrifice groundout from Peyton Holland allowed Whatley to come home, and a deep triple by Ford scored Marshall, who’d drawn a walk earlier in the inning.
In the very next at-bat, Sophia Rhea smacked an RBI triple of her own, scoring Ford, and then scored moments later thanks to a single by Shires, her second hit in the inning.
Marshall made quick work of the Lady Tigers in the top of the fourth with two strikeouts and an easy pop-out, and Commerce’s exhausted pitching staff was faced with quelling Chisum’s red-hot offense only moments after they’d managed to get out of the third inning.
As it would turn out, they weren’t up to the tast. Whatley opened the inning with a hit, Peyton Holland scored her with a double in the subsequent at-bat, and then Holland pushed the score to 14-2 by scoring on a passed ball.
“It’s exciting to see the whole lineup hit like that and producing,” Denise Holland said. “That’s a win for the team for sure when you have a team full of girls who do whatever’s asked of them at the plate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.