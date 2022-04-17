After suffering their first district loss earlier in the week, Prairiland’s softball team responded in a big way on Thursday, easily defeating Lone Oak 14-3.
Everything clicked for the Lady Patriots, as the team piled on 17 hits. McKenna Guest, Jada Torres and Allison Choate each tallied a trio of hits; Lanna Riney and Lexi Smith each finished with two; and Kirsten Bridges, Kyndal Yaross and Randi Crawford contributed hits as well.
Prairiland scored three runs in the first and three in the sixth, but most of the damage was done in an electrifying second inning that saw eight Lady Pat runs cross the plate. The inning was punctuated by a two-RBI single from Crawford and a two-RBI single from Choate.
In the circle, the Lady Pats were just as dominant. Guest struck out 14 of the 16 batters she faced, and Crawford, who pitched in relief, struck out a pair as well.
Of the three Lone Oak runs, none were earned and Prairiland’s two pitchers tossed a combined one-hitter.
