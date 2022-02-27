The North Lamar Panthers got out to a hot start on the soccer field and never looked back, easily handling the Atlanta Rabbits in a 5-0 victory.
Scoring got started early, as Aiden Quezada pocketed a goal in the first six minutes, and the floodgates opened up.
Also finding the back of the net for North Lamar were Cael Del Toro, Austin Ross and Devin Offutt, who scored a pair of goals.
“Devin’s a defender, but was able to get a couple goals on these setpiece-type plays that we ran,” North Lamar head coach Justin Stout said.
The Panthers dominated every phase of the game, as their back row was as stalwart defensively as their attackers were offensively.
“I think we just really played a complete, well-rounded game of soccer,” Stout said. “I was really impressed with our communication and our passing. We played really well as a unit.”
The win is the Panthers’ fourth in a row, and Stout said the streak has the team’s confidence sky-high as they head into the back half of district play and prepare for a Tuesday matchup against the rival Paris Wildcats.
“I’d say our confidence is the highest it’s been in the last few years,” he said. “These guys are beginning to realize what they’re capable of, and they know that they can compete against some really great teams. … We’re getting better, and hopefully we can lock up a playoff spot with a couple weeks to spare with the level we’re playing at.”
