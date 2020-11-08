Entering Friday night’s season finale with Spring Hill, the North Lamar Panthers had been shut out in five straight weeks. North Lamar ended their scoring drought but still came on the wrong side of a 54–8 score.
North Lamar scored five minutes into the fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Dawson Dority had already thrown the ball 19 times in the game. On the 20th pass, he connected with sophomore receiver Ayden Exum on a crossing pattern. Exum caught the ball and turned up the middle of the field and ran into the endzone. In total it was a 42 yard scoring play for North Lamar. Dority ran the ball into the endzone for a two-point conversion.
It helped cap off a good offensive performance from the junior quarterback. Dority finished with a team-high 67 yards on the ground to go with his 112 passing yards in the game.
“Dority is getting better every single week,” head coach Cooper Crowell said after the game. “The last two weeks its really shown because we protected him really well. I told him I thought he played unbelievable.”
Junior wideout Zain Figueroa was on the receiving end of five of those passes for 60 yards. Exum finished with a pair of catches for 52 yards including the score.
The problem against Spring Hill was the defensive side of the ball. The home team scored on their first seven possessions of the games, including a 33 yard field goal. They also scored on a miscue from the North Lamar special teams. Backed up deep in their own territory, North Lamar was forced to punt. Back to punt in the endzone was Dority. The snap went over the punter’s head and landed out of bounds for a safety.
North Lamar, like they did all season long, kept fighting. They never gave up and fought on every play. One of the reasons for that, was because their captain Carter Renfro never took a snap off.
“I’ve had kids like (Renfro) before,” Crowell said about the senior. “He’s the whole package. He’s a great football player. He’s a great leader of our team and a great kid.”
Now the offseason begins for the Panthers and preparation for the 2021 season.
