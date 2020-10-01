The volleyball game started just like North Lamar wanted. The ending, however, wasn’t what they hoped for as they fell to Pleasant Grove in three sets: 25–23, 25–22, 30–28.
In all three sets, the Pantherettes held a lead including 10–1 to start the first set. North Lamar was dominant, especially at the net with the play of Hutton Pointer and Lauren Dority.
“The one thing we’ve worked on the past two weeks since they’ve been back form quarantine is blocking,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the game. “I felt like [the front line’s] blocking is improving every single game. Even if it’s tooled a little bit off our hands, they’re still there. Their timing is better.”
That play at the front of the net helped North Lamar jump out to a big lead. Like all good teams, though, Pleasant Grove found a way to battle back. The Lady Hawks didn’t take their first lead until 19–18 and you could sense the momentum starting to change.
North Lamar, though, didn’t allow that to happen. Although they lost the set, they made sure Pleasant Grove had to earn every point.
“Our middles, Lauren (Dority) and Hutton (Pointer) hit some splits,” Upchurch said. “Sometimes it just went right to (Pleasant Grove). Those connections that come from the setters and the hitters... that comes with a lot of experience and a lot of reps. I think once we get those reps in, I think the connection will be there.”
The connection issue talked about is the fact that Pointer had 13 blocks in the game but only five kills, whereas Dority finished with just two kills while having nine blocks.
In the second set, North Lamar jumped out to a five point lead at 20–15 before eventually falling to the Lady Hawks while the third set saw a similar situation. North Lamar found themselves up 19–15 late in the third before eventually losing the set and game. The Pantherettes trailed early in the third set by five points before putting together a rally of their own.
“I think that’s the North Lamar way,” Upchurch said about the resiliency of her team during that third period. “They make that part of my job easy. I don’t have to tell them to stay mentally tough. ... They have so much grit. We have mentally tough kids… they fight back really well.”
Ashley Trenchard and Macy Richardson led the team with kills as they each had seven. Trenchard also served a pair of aces while Richardson had three aces and 11 digs in the game.
Maddie Walters had three kills and five assisted blocks. Hannah Titlow had four kills and four assisted blocks. Emma Layton finished with four digs and an ace. Noel Rainey led the team with 16 digs. She also served three aces. Emma Doyal and Malea Holbrook both had 13 assists and one ace.
North Lamar will try to get back on the winning track as they take on Paris Friday night at Wildcat gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.