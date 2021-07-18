At Paris High School, Zach Norris was as sure as they come on the mound for the Wildcats baseball team. Now that he has three years of college experience under his belt, he’s grown into a stellar relief pitcher at the University of Texas at Arlington.
Norris came to Arlington having already played two years of collegiate baseball for Paris Junior College, where he was an ace for the Dragons. When he joined the UT-Arlington Mavericks, though, he was asked to take a different role and come out of the bullpen.
“Relief pitching is totally different than starting, and I definitely had to make some adjustments,” Norris said. “As a starter, you get six days or something between starts, and when you’re relieving, you never know when they’re going to put you in. When you start, you get like an hour to warm up before the game starts, but when you’re relieving, you’ve got to get warmed up in just a few minutes.
“But I take challenges head on and do whatever I can to adapt, so I just saw this as an opportunity to grow and prove myself to my coaches and teammates. I adjusted my routine in the fall and that helped me get used to it.”
“Zach is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached,” former Paris baseball coach Bill Sikes said. “I’ve never seen any player ever put in the extra time and effort and buy into our offseason program the way that guy did.”
With his tireless work ethic, Norris certainly didn’t have much trouble adjusting to life coming out of the bullpen. He quickly established himself as one of the team’s best and most reliable relief pitchers. He saw action in most of the team’s games and struck out 35 batters in 33 innings, good for an average of better than one per inning.
On the mound, Norris has a reliable fastball and changeup, but his most lethal pitch is his slider, which was his go-to option for punching out opposing hitters.
“Zach had a hard breaking ball that was extremely good,” Sikes recalled. “I remember thinking it was a college-level pitch, even when he was just a young kid for us.”
And though Norris primarily pitched out of the bullpen for the Mavericks, he made the most of his opportunities when he got the start.
Undoubtedly his best performance of the year came in a mid-season start against a daunting foe, the Texas A&M Aggies.
In five innings, Norris allowed just one hit while striking out six.
“The game was actually played at (Texas Rangers’ New Globe Life Park) which was really cool,” Norris said with a grin. “To be able to pitch that well in that kind of environment and against that caliber of team was a great feeling.
“All of my pitches were working that game, and I was basically able to spot up and just went fastball-changeup-slider. I was keeping them off-balance by mixing up my sequencing and mixing up different locations.”
Norris’ performance against the Aggies was good enough that it earned him recognition from major league scouts who were impressed with what they saw.
“A scout for the Athletics reached out to me after that, and they offered me a chance to get picked up in the rounds, which was really exciting for me,” Norris said. “I decided to go back to UTA and continue to refine my game. But it was a great feeling, and it really solidified that this is what I want to do.”
Looking ahead to next year, Norris said the Mavericks’ coaching staff hopes to move him into a starting role, and Norris is ready to do everything he can to not let them down.
“This fall, our coaches told me they want me to be the ace — the Friday night guy — next year,” he said. “To do that, I just have to have the same relentless mindset and go out each and every day looking to be better than I was the day before.”
