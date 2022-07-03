On the football field, Clarksville Tiger Octavio Resendiz is a player who commands attention with his supreme athleticism and keen understanding of the game. In his time as a Tiger, Resendiz not only drew attention from opponents, but from college scouts too, and he’ll now continue his football journey at Langston University.
Though Resendiz plays as if he was born with a football in his hands, his first sport, and the one that held his heart for much of his childhood, was soccer.
It was in the seventh grade that Resendiz decided to try football, looking for another activity to take part in with his friends, many of whom already played the sport.
He quickly fell in love with it, and soon considered the sport his favorite.
With his background in soccer, Resendiz initially thought he would spend all his time in football as a kicker, but as he played the game more and more, his role quickly expanded.
It didn’t take long for him to establish himself as one of the Red River Valley’s most dominating players in all three phases of the game. On special teams, where he got his start, Resendiz was a reliable foot when it came to field goals and kick-offs, and even the occasional punt. On offense, he was one of the area’s best offensive linemen, making life difficult for opposing defenses. And on defense, he was one of the fastest, strongest and smartest linebackers in the RRV as well.
“Octavio is a very well-rounded player,” Clarksville head coach Chris Davis said. “He’s going to kick at the next level which is a big deal, because you’ve got to be really good to be a kicker in college. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he does more than just kick once he gets there. I could very easily see the coaching staff at Langston using him as a linebacker on certain plays or even plugging him in as a halfback, because he really does excel at all three phases of the game.”
What makes Resendiz a truly special player, Davis added, was his team-oriented mindset and his selfless desire to do whatever was asked of him.
“Octavio is a great player, but he’s also just one of the best kids I’ve ever been around in my time as a coach,” Davis said. “He’s completely selfless, he gets along with everyone. It’s a joy to coach a player like that.”
Resendiz said it was in his junior year that he realized he possessed the talent necessary to play at the collegiate level, and it was then that he began putting in even more work behind the scenes, pushing himself as hard as he could to elevate his level of play even further.
“(Former Clarksville head coach Jarrick Farmer) was telling me that he thought I could play at the next level, and that honestly kind of surprised me,” Resendiz said.
Looking back on his time as a Tiger, Resendiz said one of his favorite memories was one against Tom Bean early in his career.
“That was the game where I nailed my first field goal,” he said with a smile. “That one has always stuck out to me.”
When it came time to pick a school to continue his athletic career with, Resendiz said the coaching staff at Langston made him feel at ease and made it clear they wanted him to be a part of their team.
“They’ve got big goals, and they wanted me to be a part of it,” he said.
Resendiz said he’ll miss all of his friends and teammates that he’s formed lifelong bonds with at Clarksville High, but said he’s looking forward to forming new bonds with his soon-to-be Langston teammates, as well as the new challenge of playing against far tougher opponents.
“I’m just excited I get to keep playing football and playing at a higher level,” he said.
