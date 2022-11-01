For the second week in a row, the Paris Wildcats football game has been changed from Friday to Thursday due to expected bad weather.
In addition to Paris' game, the Chisum Wildcats game has also been changed to Thursday. The Mustangs are slated to kickoff versus Pewitt at 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
And, Rivercrest versus Wolfe City has also been changed to Thursday night, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Honey Grove will try to get to eight wins on Thursday night, too, as the Warriors game was changed from Friday to a 7 p.m. Thursday kickoff. Honey Grove plays Como-Pickton.
Melanie Meredith, a spokeswoman for the Paris ISD, said in an email that due to the predicted inclement weather for Friday, the Wildcats final regular season game of the season against Mabank has been changed to a 7 p.m. kick-off on Thursday, Nov. 3. Senior night festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wildcats Stadium.
The Panthers come into the game with a 3-6 overall record, with a 0-4 mark in district play. The Wildcats are 1-8, and 0-4 in district, and will be seeking to send out the seniors with a big victory.
For more information on other changes to local schedules, checkout the Thursday print issue of The Paris News as well as our website, www.theparisnews.com.
