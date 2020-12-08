Without two starters, The Paris Ladycats basketball team didn’t back down against Sulphur Springs, coming away with a gritty 53-51 win in overtime.
“Even though we were without two starters, our girls really responded,” interim head coach Hiyadeja Moore said. “Jakiya Williams and Lataria King stepped up and really made a big impact, especially on defense.”
Keshanti Gordon was electric with 27 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime. Jazz Dangerfield scored 16, and Moore said the backcourt tandem worked well together, making stellar passes to one another and setting backdoor screens for each other all game long.
Azia Johnson grabbed 16 boards to go with seven points, a steal and a block. King made her presence felt on defense, nabbing four steals. And Williams added three points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal.
“This is a big confidence booster,” Moore said. “These girls are a scrappy bumch, they all know their roles, and if they continue to grow, they can be dangerous.”
