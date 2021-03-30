Ty Huie was born and raised in the Red River Valley, he got his start in coaching in the Red River Valley and now, after a coaching stint in Oklahoma, he’s returned home to the Red River Valley to take over as the Rivercrest Rebels’ new head football coach.
Originally from Paris, Huie attended Cooper High School as a teenager, where his primary sport was actually baseball, not football.
Excelling on the diamond, Huie went on to play baseball collegiately for Paris Junior College and then East Central University.
After wrapping up his college career, Huie returned to his alma mater to become the head baseball coach of the Bulldogs baseball team, and also served the football team as defensive coordinator.
After two years at Cooper, Huie took a coaching opportunity in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, where he’s served as the head baseball coach and a member of the football team’s coaching staff for the last several years.
Several friends reached out to him, he said, when former Rivercrest head football coach and athletic director Lance Connot departed the school last month, encouraging him to apply for the coaching position. Huie readily applied, saying he had already been thinking about returning to Northeast Texas to be closer to family.
“We really were looking to get back closer to home, so this was perfect, in a way,” Huie said.
While Huie has served on football coaching staffs in some capacity for basically his entire professional career, this will be his first time helming a football team as the head coach. For Huie, the challenge is a welcome one.
“I’m excited,” Huie said of taking his first football head coaching job. “They’ve had some really great programs in the last few years. I’m looking forward to carrying that on and keeping the winning tradition going, while also making it my own.”
While Huie said he’ll do whatever’s asked of him, he added that joining the baseball coaching staff is currently not in his plans, as he will dedicate his full attention to football.
For Huie, coaching is about more than the wins and losses. While those are important, he said, the most important part of being a high school coach is helping the athletes become good men as they enter adulthood.
“For me, my philosophy to coaching is that I want to create players who have success after they’re done playing whatever sport they were a part of,” he said. “Winning and losing is a part of it, but seeing the men they develop into, starting families and becoming good citizens — that’s the key for me.”
Huie has not left Bartlesville yet, as he promised to finish out the baseball season before fully starting at Rivercrest.
However, he’s been getting acquainted with the Rivercrest football team, school and community as a whole, visiting once a week. Already, he said, the team has made an impact on him.
“The first thing that jumps out is just how respectful and great these kids are,” he said. “But you can tell they also like to have fun and can be pretty lighthearted.”
“Ty is an extremely hard worker,” Rivercrest athletic director Justin Milton said. “I know he’ll do what’s best for both the kids and the team as a whole..
Huie said he expects a smooth transition into his stint as head coach because of both the support of the school district and the rest of the football team’s coaching staff, as he said he’s known some of the assistant football coaches since young childhood.
“This is a football program that has had a lot of success and is used to winning,” Huie said. “I want to continue that and take them even further by helping them get to their maximum potential
