Texas Tumbling and Trampoline Institute gymnasts tumbled their way into national competitions this summer after qualifying at previous events.
During the hot summer months, there will be plenty of gymnasts practicing for their national competitions at Texas Tumbling and Trampoline Institute, or 3Ti as it is often referred to as.
Coach Lisa Gandy said 3Ti’s mission is about more than just winning competitions, and is all about building their athletes into better people.
“We are all about kids and all about helping them wherever they are in their life and in their life’s journey to make it better,” Gandy said. “We use gymnastics as a tool to do that.”
The organization has about 20 gymnasts who have competed at different competitions this year, many bringing home medals from multiple competitions. 3TI has eight total participants that qualified for national events this year.
Texas Tumbling and Trampoline Institute was founded in 2001 and has grown quite the resume for themselves, as they have had several placements at national competitions through the years.
For three of the competitors this season, nationals have come and gone, but not without growth in character and skills. Brooklyn Chapman, Rainin Wilkins and Olivia Lee all competed last month at the US Gymnastics Championship and got to experience what it is like to compete at a national level.
Chapman and Lee both placed ninth in trampoline at nationals, only missing the finals by a tenth of a point Gandy said.
“I have big hopes for all three of these girls,” Gandy said. “The experience they got there was fantastic.”
Gandy was quick to express that she saw great potential in those gymnasts after they competed at nationals and is proud of their accomplishments.
“It was real exciting to see their confidence level increase and when a child’s confidence level goes up you can only be proud,” Gandy said. “We are always about character so that was a huge win for us is just seeing those changes take place in the athletes.”
Although the three girls didn’t make the finals and place at nationals, Gandy has set a goal that this will not happen again and they will do their best to all be standing on the podiums next year.
“Success is around the corner, so we’re just really looking forward to next year with that group,” Gandy said.
There will be five more gymnasts from 3Ti going to compete at the Stars and Stripes Championship this month in Phoenix, Arizona. The group will be looking to bring home a national title for 3Ti, adding to the outstanding collection the organization already has.
The 3Ti gymnasts represented the area well this year, Gandy said.
“We had regional champions that was out of three states, we had state champions so they did a great job,” Gandy said. “They represented our gym and our city well.”
