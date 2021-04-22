The North Lamar Pantherettes clinched the district title on Tuesday against Pittsburg, and they couldn’t have come in better fashion, as the softball team downed Pittsburg 16-0 in a no-hitter.
Senior duo Jaycie Hall and Karsyn Iltis combined for the no-no, with Hall getting the start and pitching the first two innings and Iltis pitching the final three in stellar relief.
After two innings, the Pantherettes found themselves already up 4-0, thanks to RBIs from Hall, Iltis and Emma Layton. It was in the third, though, that the game was blown wide open thanks to nine North Lamar runs.
Claire Stewart, Kate Rainey, Macy Richardson and Iltis all drove in runs in the emphatic inning.
Ultimately, Iltis led the balanced offensive attack with four RBIs on 3-for-4 hitting.
“It feels great,” head coach Ashley Endsley said of winning the district title. “It was our goal at the start of the season to not just win district but to go through it undefeated. ... We celebrated after the game, but then we went back to practice the next day, because now it’s time to focus on the playoffs and our first round matchup.”
Endlsey said the team will either match up against Lindale or Kilgore in the opening round of the playoffs, depending on what happens between those two teams as their own district schedule winds down.
“We’re excited for all the opportunities that are still ahead of us,” she said.
