Macy Richardson knows a thing or two about perseverance and hard work, and the North Lamar softball standout’s dedication has ensured that she will continue her athletic career past graduation, as she recently committed to play for the PJC Dragons softball team.
Growing up in an athletic family with two older sisters who were also excellent athletes at North Lamar, Richardson said it was always almost a given that she would be involved in sports too.
“As long as I can remember I’ve been playing it,” she said. “With it being such a big part of my family, I’ve just always had a love for the game since I was introduced to it and surrounded by it at such a young age.”
Richardson credits her two sisters, Reagan and Ashleigh, for not just getting her into the sport but helping her grow and improve as a player over the years.
“They’ve played a big role, for sure,” Richardson said. “And without them, I probably would never have even started playing softball.”
Softball was far from the only sport Richardson played, as the senior was also an integral part of the Pantherettes’ basketball and volleyball programs over the years. However, softball was the game that truly held her heart more than the others.
“I think what sets it apart is that it is a team sport, but there’s also the individual component where it’s just you and the pitcher,” she said.
When she arrived at North Lamar High School and began playing for the Pantherettes, she said, it didn’t take long before she knew that softball was something we would want to play competitively past high school.
“When I started playing for Coach (Ashley) Endsley, she made it fun and competitive in a way it hadn’t been before, and I loved that about her and right away I loved playing for her,” Richardson said. “I knew as soon as I started playing for her that it was probably something I wanted to do past high school.”
With elite speed and a sure glove in the infield, it didn’t take long for Richardson to make an impact on the team.
“Being a slapper and with how fast she is, it puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses to be pretty much perfect in order to get her out,” Endsley said.
In addition to her strong skill set that makes her such a dynamic softball player, Richardson also possesses intangibles that make her an even more attractive player to coaches.
“She’s highly coachable,” Endsley said. “Anything you ask of her, she’ll do it. And if she can’t, she’s going to work at it until she can.”
Disaster struck, though, in her junior year, when a gruesome knee injury sidelined her for most of the year.
It wasn’t easy to get back on the field and court for the Pantherettes, Richardson said, but she was determined to work her way back.
“She’s gone through a lot of adversity, and the way she worked to come back from that injury says a lot about her character,” Endsley said. “When things get tough, she’ll do what it takes to overcome.”
She did work her way back though, and just in time to move into the leadoff spot of the batting order in her senior campaign.
“It’s definitely an adjustment,” Richardson said with a chuckle.
It’s an adjustment, though, that Richardson made seamlessly. In her senior year, she batted .413, garnered 52 hits and had an on-base percentage of .483.
When it came time to decide on where she’d be continuing her softball career, Richardson saw the recent change in culture at PJC and was intrigued.
“I think (PJC softball coach Shelby Shelton) is great,” Richardson said. “She’s really begun to turn things around over there and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
And she’s not the only one who’s excited, Endsley said.
“I’m very happy for Macy, and can’t wait to see how she continues to grow,” Endsley said. “And with PJC just being right here in town, I’m looking forward to getting out to some games and cheering her on from the other side of the fence as a fan.”
