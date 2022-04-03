An adage in sports is that how you start the game is less important than how you finish it, and the Cooper Bulldogs showed that to be the case Friday, doubling up Bland 18-9 after giving up all nine of their opponents’ runs in the first three innings.
Bland got on the board first with two runs in the second, but Cooper answered with seven runs in the third, followed by five more Bland runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Colin Ingram, Ryan Thornton, Landen Houchins and Devin Dial all drove in runs for the Bulldogs in their big third inning.
And after the shaky start to the game on the mound, Thornton buckled down as a relief pitcher, hardly allowing the opponents any opportunities.
Runs came in the fifth and sixth for Cooper thanks to a sac grounder by Wyatt Allen and an RBI single by Caleb Anderson, respectively.
And in the seventh inning, the Bulldogs finished their opponents off with five more runs for good measure.
Hunter Horton and Houchins each drove in runs, and Houchins eventually scored on an error by the Bland infield.
Horton finished the game 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and three runs of his own.
Dial joined him with multiple RBIs.
