The Paris 8U All-Stars’ season came to a close after they fell in the state championship series to Bullard. They didn’t go down without a fight, playing all possible games in the best-of-three series.
The Paris All-Stars started off well in the first game of the series, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, but Bullard was able to counter the runs by scoring six of their own in the bottom of the frame. After two scoreless innings, Paris was able to score one run to cut the lead to one entering the fifth inning but another six-run inning for Bullard would seal the game for Bullard in game one.
In the second game of the series, Paris kept the score close early. But after the fifth inning, the team fell behind 7-3. Not stopping there Bullard tacked on another run bringing the score to 8-3 in the sixth. However, with the Paris All-Stars season on the line, the team brought the bats in the bottom half of the sixth scoring six runs to win the game.
The team used nine batters in the frame to help secure the win as they battled for a chance to continue their season.
Tucker Moore hit a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 8-8 and moved the winning run to third base with two out. William Ashmore then delivered a walk-off RBI single to left field, winning the game 9-8 and forcing game three in the championship series.
Head coach Aaron Barnes expressed how much excitement the team had winning game two in a walk-off fashion.
“Probably the most exciting inning of baseball we’ve played in this age group; I would say you know the kids were just absolutely ecstatic,” Barnes said, “Being able to not only give ourselves a chance to continue and to win that championship but to be able to do it in a walk-off fashion.”
Although the team had late-game heroics in game two, game three didn’t go as planned as the Paris All-Stars season came to a close losing 18-8 to Bullard.
However, there was a very exciting moment for the team in game three thanks to Kash Young.
Young was able to smoke a home run over the outfield fence bringing smiles to his team’s faces.
“An absolute smash,” Barnes said of the home run. “That was the only home run hit on that field during the entire All-Star tournament.”
The team finished second in the Texas 8U All-Star standings, falling just short of the world series, but Barnes was quick to brag about his team and the success they had.
“We’re also really proud of the way that they played team baseball and kept things positive,” Barnes said. “When you know a player was struggling, it seemed like we always had other players encouraging them, which was great.”
