Oftentimes in discussions of sports, age and inexperience are conflated. However, that isn’t always the case, and no team is a better representation of the difference between the two than the 2022 North Lamar Pantherettes.
Undeniably, the Pantherettes this year are a young bunch. The team has no seniors on the roster, and several players are moving into starting roles for the first time. However, the team bristles at the notion that they’re inexperienced, with several key players from last season returning, and many more besides who gained valuable varsity experience in the prior year.
“While it’s true that we don’t have any seniors, we’ve got a lot of players with experience playing in big games,” head coach Cristy Crawford said. “This is a team that knows what it takes to win and to be successful at a high level.”
Among the players who will be stepping up as leaders in their junior campaigns will be twin sisters Lauren and Logan Dority, as well as Zoey Figueroa, who was a key reserve coming off the bench for North Lamar last year and will now fill the role of the team’s libero.
“We don’t have time to figure out how to be leaders; we’ve just got to step up and do it,” Figueroa said.
Another one of the central pieces to North Lamar’s puzzle comes in the form of Libby Jones, a junior transfer student from Trinity Christian Academy. Establishing herself as one of the area’s preeminent outside hitters for the TCA Lady Warriors, Jones will bring her explosiveness to a Pantherettes team in dire need of some firepower at the pins.
“She’s a great kid that works hard,” Crawford said. “She meshes with everyone really well and is going to play a big role, a really important role, for us this year.”
And in the younger grades, too, are some dangerous and skilled players. Sophomore Roselyn Spencer showed truly amazing potential as just a freshman in 2021, and looks to get even better in 2022 with more time to shine in the spotlight.
And beyond her, other young players like Emery Reaves, Natalie Washington, Claire Emeyabbi and Theari Dorsey are all expected to make a positive impact on the team.
Far from being a hindrance, Crawford said the youth on the team is only exciting and promising.
“What it means is that they’ll have a long time to carry that role, and will be even better by the time they’re seniors. So in my eyes, it’s a big positive.”
Crawford added with a laugh that it’s extremely rare to find a high school team without a single senior.
This is Crawford’s first year helming the volleyball team, though it’s far from her first year of being involved with the North Lamar Athletics Department.
Originally from New Boston, Crawford first came to Paris to play collegiate basketball for Paris Junior College.
After finishing college, she worked for a time in the outdoor industry before returning to coaching, first with PJC and then Chisum High School, before coming to North Lamar. In the four years since joining the coaching staff, Crawford has helped coach junior high volleyball, varsity softball and varsity soccer and served as the head coach of the junior high basketball team. In addition to that, Crawford spent three years serving as a PE instructor at Everett Elementary School.
“I’ve played a lot of roles since I got here,” Crawford said. “I’ll still have junior high basketball and assistant softball this year.”
Crawford said that one of the benefits of coaching so many sports, and at so many grade levels, is that she is able to develop strong bonds with all the athletes, and see their development from middle school athletes into varsity high school athletes.
“Not only do I know all the athletes at the junior high level up to varsity, but I know the kids who are about to enter sixth grade,” Crawford said. “That’s really exciting because I get to see all the talent we have coming into the program very early on, and build those relationships.”
On the court, Crawford’s teams will be typified by aggressive play, she said.
“We’re going to play aggressive, but we’re also going to play smart,” she said.
Crawford added that she plans on changing up the Pantherettes’ style of play in the coming year, but was mum on what exactly those changes will look like.
“You’ll have to come watch us to find out,” she said with a wry smile. “But I don’t want to let people know what we’ve got planned just yet.”
One of the team’s biggest strengths on the court will be its size. With the combination of size, athleticism and solid volleyball fundamentals in the Dority twins and Spencer, the Pantherettes look to be one of the most imposing teams at the net in the area this year, if not the single most imposing.
Crawford said she also sees the team’s scrappiness on defense as one of its big strengths and Figueroa pointed to the group’s chemistry.
The Pantherettes have built up a standard of excellence over the last several years, and have made the playoffs every year for nearly a decade straight.
Figueroa said she doesn’t want to see that streak end any time soon, but added that it’s important to take things one game at a time.
“I just want to have a good start to the season and go from there,” she said. “It’s important not to look too far ahead and get ahead of ourselves.”
