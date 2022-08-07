IMG_4145.JPG

North Lamar Pantherette Zoey Figueroa will be one of the team’s more experienced players heading into the 2022 season, and will serve as the team’s libero.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

Oftentimes in discussions of sports, age and inexperience are conflated. However, that isn’t always the case, and no team is a better representation of the difference between the two than the 2022 North Lamar Pantherettes.

Undeniably, the Pantherettes this year are a young bunch. The team has no seniors on the roster, and several players are moving into starting roles for the first time. However, the team bristles at the notion that they’re inexperienced, with several key players from last season returning, and many more besides who gained valuable varsity experience in the prior year.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.