After dropping the opening game of the double-elimination regional tournament, the Paris Junior College softball team was faced with an uphill battle. They rose to the challenge, however, and won the remainder of their games to finish as runners up and punch their ticket to the national tournament.
“This is an amazing feeling,” Dragons sophomore Jayda Carter said of making it to the national tournament. “This is what our goal was all year long, and we took the time to put in the work. We took little steps one by one to get to where we are now, and it’s just so awesome to be a part of.”
The first game of the regional tournament, a Friday matchup against San Jacinto College, was a hard-fought battle. Paris got on the board first when Victoria Gordillo singled with a deep fly ball to left field, driving in Skylar Vest.
And Paris would hold its slim 1-0 lead until the fifth inning, when San Jacinto scored four runs to take the lead.
“We made a few simple mistakes, and San Jac was able to capitalize on them,” PJC Dragon and North Lamar alum Macy Richardson said. “San Jac had the better game and we had to refocus and make some adjustments after that.”
After dropping the opening game, the Dragons couldn’t afford to lose another game, and they came out with a vengeance in their next game, a 5-0 win over Blinn.
Leading the way was starting pitcher and another North Lamar graduate, Jaycie Hall. Hall was dominant, pitching a complete game one-hitter, striking out 10 Blinn batters in the process. After the loss to San Jacinto, Hall pitched complete games in three of the next four contests, coming in to pitch two innings of relief in the fourth. Over that stretch, she scattered 10 hits and two runs, with both of the runs coming in the final game.
“The pitching was phenomenal,” PJC head coach Shelby Shelton said. “Jaycie was just unbelievable. And (pitcher Stephanie Chico) also threw some big innings, especially in that Navarro game to give Jaycie a break and she got us the win there.”
“I think my rise ball was very effective, and I was able to spin the ball more,” Hall said. “I also think my velocity picked up as the weekend went on.”
Against Blinn, the Dragons tacked on runs in the first and third innings, first when Carter blasted a double that easily scored Jessika Roberts, and then in the third when Richardson was able to score on a ground out by Kelsey Keierleber.
Three more runs came in the sixth inning, when Roberts smacked a three-run home run over the left field wall, scoring Meilana Lopez and Richardson.
After downing Blinn, the Dragons took on Navarro, and ultimately came away with a 3-1 win. In what was nearly a mirror of their loss to San Jacinto, the team gave up a first-inning run before surging ahead in the fourth inning, thanks to a two-RBI double by Alexis Dodson and an RBI double in the very next at-bat by Hannah Schnettler.
The win also featured a stellar defensive gem by Richardson at second base, as she dove into the air to snag a line drive headed for the outfield and surely extra bases. Instead, it ended up in the glove of Richardson, getting her team out of a potential jam.
“That girl had pulled it my way in her first time up, and I just knew it was coming to me again,” she said. “I just wanted to get that out for Chico and just let her know we’re behind her no matter what. She would’ve probably had at least a double, and that would’ve put a runner at second with no outs.”
Richardson’s defensive highlight was far from the only such play of the weekend, Shelton said.
“The gloves were out all weekend,” the coach said. “We had a lot of big plays from a lot of different people. Hannah caught a ball against the fence in the seventh inning against Angelina, and I don’t really remember too many errors from the tournament at all.”
After the win over Navarro came the showdown with Angelina, which was as exciting as could be. The first six and a half innings were scoreless, as Hall and Angelina pitcher Mia Gilmore were each in rare form.
Finally, in the bottom of the seventh and just two outs away from extra innings, Keierleber blasted a walk-off solo homer to lift her team to an exciting 1-0 win.
With the win, the Dragons moved into a game against Bossier Parish Community College, a team that had already beaten PJC four times on the season. Despite not having won against Bossier Parish in several attempts, the team was confident.
“We had to want it more than them, and I think that’s exactly what happened,” Carter said.
Four runs came in the fourth inning, thanks to RBIs from Schnettler and Vest, and other big hits from Keierleber and Carter. And one more run was tacked on in the seventh when Roberts went yard with a solo home run to right field.
BPCC tacked on two runs in the bottom half of the last inning, but it was too little too late, and Hall struck out the final batter of the tournament to send her team to the national tournament.
Hall, a freshman, had originally committed to play softball at the University of Texas at Tyler before de-committing and signing with PJC. Now, looking back on the decision, she said she knows she made the right call.
“I love this group so much, and I really think playing here helped rekindle my love for the game,” she said. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Carter said the trip to the NJCAA national tournament is the first for the school since 2013.
“We’re making program history; we’re putting PJC on the map,” Carter said with a smile. “It feels great.”
