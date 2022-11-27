The winner of this week’s Red River Valley Athlete of the Week is Colin Ingram of Cooper High School in Cooper. The senior quarterback will be back in action in a UIL Texas State Football Championship 2A D1 quarterfinal game against the Timpson Bears on Dec. 2 in Lindale, Texas, with the game set for a 7 p.m.
Ingram turned in another stellar playoff performance leading his Bulldogs into the Regional Round of the state playoff championship series. Ingram attempted two passes and completed both for touchdowns in Cooper’s 40-14 win over Corrigan-Camden. He also rushed for 59 yards in five carries scoring one TD off a run. On the other side of the ball, Ingram made two solo tackles while assisting on two other. The senior also picked off a pass for a turnover.
Colin Ingram.................96.9%
Nykesha Sanders........... 3.1%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.