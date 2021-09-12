Last week, the Paris Wildcats fell short in a highly anticipated matchup of two top-10 teams, faltering against the Celina Bobcats. This week, in another such game against a ranked Pleasant Grove Hawks team, they were able to rebound in a big way, winning 31-14.
“I’m extremely proud of how we approached practice this past week,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “Last week we felt like we let one get away from us at Celina. And when we got back to work on Monday, every single player and coach bought in. I honestly think it was one of the better weeks of practice we’ve had.”
After a defensive stand by the Wildcats forced the Hawks to give the ball up on the first drive of the game, they finished off their first offensive possession with a field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.
Not long after, Pleasant Grove claimed a lead of their own with a touchdown to go up 7-3, and Hohenberger said he couldn’t be happier with how his team responded.
“In the Celina game, there was a 10 minute lull where we looked dead in the water, and they hit us in the jaw,” he said. “There was none of that here. There was no panicking and we always got after it.”
Later in the second quarter, Paris running back Taydrick Dawson punched the ball into the endzone from seven yards out to give his team a 10-7 lead. The Hawks would not reclaim the lead again for the rest of the game.
The touchdown run was made possible earlier in the drive by an impressive 30-yard pick-up by Lyric Tredwell, who shrugged off three or four Pleasant Grove defenders as he ran downfield.
“Lyric really set the tone in the second quarter with that big run,” Hohenberger said.
Tredwell, who finished with 123 yards, was far from the only Wildcat to make an impact through the rushing attack. Johquan Caldwell led the team in rushing yards, finishing with 124 and a touchdown. Dawson rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns and GiTaeus Young ran for 86 yards on just nine carries.
And quarterback Luke Hohenberger, who ran for 17 yards, picked up a handful of key third down conversions on the ground.
In total, Paris ran the ball for 467 yards.
“I love how unselfish this group is,” Hohenberger said. “It’s the neatest thing — Lyric will block for (GiTaeus) Young with as much energy and effort as he runs the ball, and Lyric and Johquan will block for him with that much energy too. It’s all for the good of the team.”
“Taydrick had a great run early in the third where he fought his way through just about five tacklers for 40 yards,” Hohenberger said. “It was really similar to that run that Lyric had earlier in the game.”
Dawson finished that drive off with his second touchdown of the day, finding paydirt from four yards away to extend his team’s lead even further.
Later in the quarter, wide receiver Jamarcus Savage caught a 16-yard pass from Luke Hohenberger, and the Wildcats added one more score in the fourth on a touchdown from Caldwell.
While Hohenberger praised the work done by his cadre of talented running backs, he also pointed to another group of players as integral parts to the team’s ground game: the offensive line, which includes center Jay Heath and tackles Patrick Roland and Preston Harper.
“You don’t see it as them carrying the ball in the stat book, but they have just as much to do with our ground game as the other guys, and you’ll see them in the open field if you’re running the ball,” Hohenberger said. “They play with so much passion and they’re the epitome of Paris football and what it means when we say, ‘Paris fight never dies.’”
And the team shined just as much defensively as they did offensively, Hohenberger added. With the exception of the early touchdown and one at the tail end of the game, the Pleasant Grove offense was largely stymied.
The defense was led by linebacker Trevin Hohenberger, who finished with nine tackles. Trent Tennon and Jariah Moore were also disruptive, finishing with six and eight tackles apiece, and each contributing a sack
Hohenberger said the win, which comes against a team that made three straight state championship games from 2017-19 and won two of them, is a sign that the Wildcats are on a positive trajectory.
“I have tremendous respect for their program and what they’ve accomplished,” he said. “They won the championship in 2017, made it to the championship game in 2018 and then won it again in 2019. They’re a program with a rich tradition, and we scored 31 points on them and honestly could have scored over 40 if we finished a couple of good drives off. … I like where our team is at right now.”
With the win, the Wildcats now prepare for the start of district play, as they have a bye next week. When they take the field again, it will be at home against Melissa.
“We’re closing the book on pre-district,” Hohenberger said. “We’re 0-0 now, and we’re just focused on being the best team we can be each day.”
