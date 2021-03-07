By making it to the regional semifinals, the Chisum Mustangs basketball team had already made school history. Their historic run came to a close Friday, though, falling to the Tatum Eagles 76-36. Regardless of the score, though, the Mustangs have left an indelible impact on not just their school’s record books, but on the entire community.
“(We) fought until the very end,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said. “(Tatum) is a state contender; they have a chance to win it all. Even to be on the floor with them in this kind of game is an honor, and I couldn’t be more proud of them and what they’ve accomplished this year.”
The game started well for the Mustangs, who did a good job of evading Tatum’s trapping, full-court defense in the opening quarter. And bolstered by some scoring from Zaquavious Price and a clutch 3-pointer by senior Levi Weems, the Mustangs entered the second quarter trailing by just two possessions, 14-8.
Unfortunately for Chisum, things started going south for the Mustangs in the second quarter. The Tatum press they’d been able to break in the first quarter clamped down on them, forcing turnover after turnover by the Mustangs. The ball practically lived under Chisum’s basket, and Tatum turned a six-point lead into a 30-point lead heading into the halftime break.
Chisum’s lone bucket in the second quarter came on a pretty pull-up jumpshot by Jett Petkus.
Things remained a challenge in the second half. But to the Mustangs credit, they did not make things easy for the Eagles. Their defense contesting shots was better than solid, and went a long way in making the final two quarters closer than the second.
“Our message at the half was, ‘Don’t quit,’” Temple said. “We’ve gotten this far. It would be a shame for us to stop competing. They never quit fighting, and that’s what I’m most proud of; I could care less about the score.”
Mustangs Evan Wood and Keaston Lawrence each drained 3-pointers in the third quarter, accounting for six of their team’s third quarter points.
Price, Petkus, Weems and post player Rylan Boutwell each scored in the fourth quarter for Chisum. Weems — the team’s lone senior — finished his high school basketball career with a triple from the top of the key.
“Levi is going to be a big hole to fill,” Temple said. “I can’t say enough about his senior leadership through this playoff run, the way he defended and just stepped up and was our leader in this time.”
When the season started, Temple and his players knew they were capable of an extended postseason run, and worked to prove the doubters wrong. Now, looking to next year, he said he expects the team to play with an added degree of confidence, as they now have the expectation and drive to make another deep run.
“Our motto next year will be, ‘Run it back,’” Temple said.
Price led the team in scoring with nine points. Wood scored seven, Petkus and Weems each finished with six points apiece, Boutwell scored four, Lawrence had three and Brayden Brown contributed a point as well.
“These kids have made this community and our town so proud, and I couldn’t be happier of them,” Temple said.
