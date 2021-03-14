Runs came early and often for the Prairiland Patriots softball team on Friday against Commerce, and the Lady Patriots easily dispatched Commerce 11-0, improving to 2-0 in district play.
Senior Grace Unruh took the mound for the Lady Patriots, and turned in a stellar performance. She gave up a double to the first batter she saw, and proceeded to allow just one hit the remainder of the game.
Adding to the impressiveness of Unruh’s complete game shutout was the fact that she had to adjust her gameplan on the fly due to the umpire’s tight strikezone.
“The umpire wasn’t really calling anything on the outside, so up was definitely the key to getting some strikeouts,” Unruh said. “Usually we work the outside corners and get them in on the screw, but tonight we didn’t get anything and that’s OK. As a pitcher and a catcher, you have to learn to adapt to make sure you can get that strikeout or get a groundball.”
It was an adjustment that Unruh made flawlessly. After walking four batters in the first two innings, including three of the first four she saw in the second, she didn’t walk a single Commerce batter for the remainder of the game.
In five innings, Unruh allowed just two hits, striking out 13 in the process, including striking out three straight after a Commerce runner made it to third base with no one out.
“In those situations, you’ve got to stay focused and not let the umpire or the fans get to you,” Unruh said. “I was able to stay focused and get the outs.”
Offensively, things were clicking for Prairiland, as the team came away with 16 hits in five innings of play.
Scoring got underway for the team in the bottom of the second, when heads-up baserunning by Chloe Raley and Jada Torres each scored on a single wild pitch, as the Lady Tigers failed to cover home plate.
It would not be the only time that the Lady Patriots showed some true aggression on the basepaths, as they were able to turn singles into doubles and doubles into triples all night thanks to excellent awareness.
“That’s something we’ve been working on and trying to be more aggressive in the right scenarios,” head coach Brian Morris said of his team’s baserunning. “We spent a lot of time in the tournaments talking about taking what someone would give us because there’s going to be times in the season where that one extra run might make a big difference.”
The Lady Patriots scored two more runs in the second, when a well-hit line drive by McKenna Guest drove in Kyndall Yaross and Lanna Riney.
The Lady Patriots scored another four runs in the third inning, thanks to hits from Lexie Smith and Kyndall Yaross, and more aggressive play on the basepaths.
“We were seeing the ball really well tonight,” Morris said.
“I’m very proud of how we adjusted to (the Commerce pitcher’s) changeup that dropped,” Unruh added. “We waited on the ball, hung back on it and were able to get a few runs.”
Three more runs came in the next inning, with one of them coming on a Torres triple that brought home Unruh, one coming when Torres stole home after a wild pitch and the final run of the game coming when Riney drove in Kirsten Bridges, who had tripled in the previous at-bat.
Bridges was a steady presence throughout the game, batting a perfect 4-for-4 and crossing home plate twice.
Riney, Yaross, Smith and Torres all finished with multiple hits as well for the Lady Pats, and Guest and Unruh also got involved with hits of their own.
