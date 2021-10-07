The end result was never in question Tuesday, as the district-leading Prairiland Lady Patriots faced off against Lone Oak. Prairiland started fast and never looked back en route to a convincing 25-14, 25-9, 25-11 win.
Ali Sessums had 11 kills and six digs to go along with a trio of aces to lead the team. Abi Farmer had nine kills and two blocks. Ryleigh Sims, kyndal Yaross and Chloe Raley each found a pair of kills, with Raley also contributing 13 assists, a block and five aces. Hanna Cope finished with 10 assists and an ace, and Yaross had an ace as well. Sims found a block and Katelyn Cornmesser had a kill in the win.
Prairiland now sits at 7-0 in district play.
