The Paris Junior College men’s basketball team will hold tryouts at the Hunt Athletic Center on June 13 at 1:30 p.m.
Any athletes in the class of 2021 or older who are interested in playing basketball at the junior college level are welcome to attend, head coach Bill Foy said.
Registration will begin in the Hunt Center at 1:15 p.m. Players will sign a waiver and must have a current and updated copy of their annual physical with them. For more information, those interested can contact Foy at bfoy@parisjc.edu.
