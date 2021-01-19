Offensively the North Lamar Pantherette basketball team was firing on all cylinders Saturday in weekend action against the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks, and defensively the team did a good job forcing turnovers and consistently pressuring their opponent. The result: a comfortable 24-point home victory for the Pantherettes.
“I think we shot better than we had been the past couple games leading up to (Saturday’s game),” head coach Taqoya Monds said. “It was really good to see the girls get their mojo back on the offensive end.”
The Pantherettes didn’t jump out to an immediate big lead, but rather built it up over the course of the game with strong play, Monds said.
“We were up five or six points at the end of the first quarter, and we just basically built on it steadily,” she said.
Saturday’s win was a total team effort, but two players in particular who shone for North Lamar were junior Mylee Nottingham and sophomore Maddie Walters. The duo finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
“Maddie has been a really consistent scorer for us all season, and has been able to sometimes lift up the team when other players weren’t shooting as well,” Monds said.
Defensively, Monds said the Pantherettes were able to force turnovers with an effective full-court press that they employed intermittently throughout the contest.
The game was typified by hustle plays, Monds added. On one such play, Nottingham ran after an errant pass, saved it from going out of bounds, and delivered a perfect no-look pass to teammate Sloane Hill under the basket.
“The gym erupted at that,” Monds said.
On Tuesday, the Pantherettes will make the short trip over to Paris High School to take on the rival Paris Ladycats.
“We’re feeling great about the Paris game,” Monds said. “Especially coming off a win like this, our confidence is pretty high.”
Full game statistics were unavailable by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.