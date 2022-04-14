The final score of 7-2 in the Paris Wildcats’ Tuesday’s loss to Pittsburg would suggest a convincing win by the Pirates, but in actuality the game was far closer than the final score would lead one to believe.
The Pirates scored one run in the first inning, another in the fourth and one more in the fifth, but headed into the seventh and final inning, Paris only trailed by just one run, locked in a 3-2 pitchers’ duel.
For the Wildcats, the first run came in the third inning, when Joey Allen singled on a sharply-hit grounder into center field, scoring sophomore Jack Brazeal, who had reached base earlier in the inning on a single.
The ’Cats’ next run came in the bottom of the sixth, when Preston Harper hit a line drive to deep right field, bringing home Adam Clement, who led the inning off with a spectacular infield single.
Leading the way for the Wildcats’ efforts though was pitcher Jay Heath, who by and large made quick work of the Pittsburg batters through the first six innings.
“Jay is a competitor and a warrior,” head coach Brad Drust said. “He has excellent command of the zone and throws multiple pitches for strikes, and he went out and showed that tonight. He’s big-time, and I’m going to live and die with him up there for us.”
Heath began to struggle in the seventh inning, and the Pirates scored four runs in the final frame, but it was his pitching that led the way for Paris up to that point.
Offensively, Paris racked up six hits, but had a hard time stringing successful at-bats together to move runners into scoring position.
“We’ve got to attack fastballs earlier in the count and make sure that we hit them,” Drust added. “We’re swinging through a lot of fastballs in the zone right now and we can’t do that.”
